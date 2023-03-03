Dior’s Fall 23 showcase was an artistic dialogue between Maria Grazia Chiuri and Joana Vasconcelos

Visiting the archives and playing with art, are two aspects that perfectly summarise Dior’s Fall 23 showcase at the Paris Fashion Week.

After making some successful stops in Milan, London, and New York the fashion police decided to stop in Paris and witness some of the most celebrated Maisons exuding charm on the runway. Speaking of celebrated Maisons, the Paris Fashion Week opened the curtains with one of the best in the fashion space, our all-time favourite aka Dior. A totally vibrant, and surreal world was awaiting the guests at Dior’s Fall 23 showcase, courtesy of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s style streak and Joana Vasconcelos’s artistic sensibilities.

Keeping the brand’s urge to exude a feminine aura alive, Chiuri decided to go back to the 1950s, a time which was supposedly known as Christian Dior’s heydey, and take inspiration from the house’s then-appreciated silhouettes. Having said that, she focused on three women in particular who have been synonymous with the French style, Catherine Dior, Èdith Piaf, and Juliette Gréco. The feminine silhouettes and the visual arts, both combined are credited for the show’s success. What may have started as a basic unbuttoned shirt along with a basic black skirt soon turned into houndstooth prints and structured tailoring.

Dior’s Fall 23 showcase at the Paris Fashion Week was all about visiting the archives

Apart from Maria Grazia Chiuri diving into the archives for designing the silhouettes, it was the visually appealing set that initiated a dialogue between the models and the public as well. A massive and immersive installation curated by Joana Vasconcelos ran across the length and breadth of the runway which consisted of several lights, about 20 fabrics from the collection itself, and many more such impressive elements. It was almost as if the models were walking amidst a bright and beaming rainbow, courtesy of all the vibrance of the set. Furthermore, those plunging necklines, chiffon layers, bustier dresses, trimmed jackets, and subtler colour palettes, all perfectly complemented the dazzling backdrop.

In addition to the above, since no fashion show is complete without the celebrity clan giving it a nod, likewise Dior’s Fall 23 showcase witnessed the Hollywood glitterati appearing in some of the Maison’s finest works.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Joanavasconcelosatelier/IG