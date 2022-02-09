Discover the secret ingredient to a perfect date night outfit for Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, we decipher the key elements that go into making the perfect date night outfit. From fabric to fit, a romantic look has to be in equal parts chic and comfortable.

Are you celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day? Whether you have a special date with your significant other or are simply planning a fun day with your gal pals, a dress that’s comfortable and adorable is in order. We take you through a gamut of such delightful options crafted in the breathable LIVA Fabric that will make you look like a million bucks. A romantic and elegant outfit that will make you feel confident and ensure that the memory of this beautiful day is etched in your mind for years to come.

You might think that dressing for the Hallmark holiday is all about sensuality but in reality, it’s not always about oomph but also being comfortable in what you wear. And the easiest way to do so is by picking silhouettes and fabrics that let you stay true to yourself while creating an appealing and stylish aura. Our choice in the matter lies with the LIVA Fabric, made using fibres derived from nature that are soft, breathable and good on your skin, giving you the absolute comfort and freedom to move with ease. So whether you’re planning long romantic walks, a night of dancing or simply a scrumptious meal at home, it’s important to Live Your Flow. We take you through the various dress silhouettes that are a great pick for Valentine’s Day.

Dress to impress this Valentine’s Day with the LIVA Fabric

A sundress

In our humble opinion, a romantic outdoor brunch is a perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day in 2022. And the dress code is one that is comfortable yet striking. Play the part of little miss sunshine with a free flowing sun dress in the seamlessly flowing fabric that allows you to create a carefree yet curated look.

A line-dress

If you wish to wear one of the most popular Valentine’s Day colours for the day, opt to do so in a dreamy A-line dress that cinches at the waist. The feminine silhouette, soft and flowing LIVA Fabric and the colour of love is one that is hard to resist. Pair it with neutral accessories to enhance the look.

A tiered dress

Tiered dress styles are extremely versatile as they allow you to dress them up or down. Pair it with a denim jacket for a casual outing with your boo or cinch it with a belt in case it’s a more formal affair. Case in point, this sea green number with an eclectic fusion print made fluid with LIVA. The comfortable fabric is always an important choice as it allows you to switch between styles and mould it as per occasions.

Cut-out dress

Cut-outs are one of the biggest trends of 2022. From big round holes to sleek lines, this sexy style leaves much to the imagination. We recommend picking bold prints and lounge-like silhouettes with flowing fabrics to ensure comfort is an intrinsic part of your Valentine’s Day look. Wear it to a house party or a formal dinner, as long as you carry confidence on your sleeves.

A slip dress

The appeal of a simple slip dress is timeless. From Princess Diana to GenZ influencers, everyone is susceptible to the charms of this silhouette. Emitting a sexy, laid back vibe it’s a great pick for a romantic dinner or a girl’s night out specially with the added bonus of the luxuriantly soft LIVA Fabric.

A maxi dress

Even as you dress to impress, it’s important to let your personality shine through your outfits. For Valentine’s Day 2022 picking a maxi dress with a bold print and colours that showcase your fun side. The clashing colours and the abstract floral print are both big trends for 2022 and come alive in this gorgeous maxi dress.

Kurta dress

Love isn’t always about grand gestures but also little moments lived together. So for your next grocery run or trip to the mall, throw on a cute and comfortable kurta dress. Dressing up, after all, is a great way to show love for yourself and attract your partner.

Balloon dresses

Ballooning silhouettes are tricky to pull off. The poufy sleeves and wide skirts can be unflattering at times, therefore it’s important to pick a fabric that drapes well. The fluid LIVA Fabric manages to drape around the body while giving it form or structure. A great pick for a holiday or a fun day around town with your Galentines.

Dresses are a great way to amp up your wardrobe especially for occasions like Valentine’s Day. Plus, they are the easiest garment to style and the options to do so are plenty. The biggest takeaway when picking dresses is to find ones that are comfortable and long-lasting. So always look for those crafted in the LIVA Fabrics that are free-flowing, durable and made using raw materials that are gentle to the planet and your skin.

Wondering where you can embrace the world of LIVA fabrics? Just look for the LIVA tag across leading brands the next time you shop for a date night outfit.

All Images: Courtesy LIVA Fludi Fashion.