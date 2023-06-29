Divyak D’Souza on the joy of Pride Month, personal style and more

Known for being a bridal expert, Divyak D’Souza is a multi-hyphenate celebrity stylist who has worked with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Intrigued by his versatile nature of work we decided to have a conversation with the man himself about a variety of things.

Stylists have always been the maestros behind groundbreaking celebrity looks. The one who’s been stealing the spotlight of late is Divyak D’Souza. Yes, he is the host you spotted on Say Yes To the Dress, the one garnering popularity one catchy reel at a time. We’re sure you must have spotted him dancing his way to your feeds, courtesy of his quirky reels and meme-worthy content. Known for taking the minimal route in terms of his own style aesthetic, Divyak D’Souza is definitely one of the most sought-after bridal stylists in the industry.

In addition to the above, D’Souza is also the one to never shy away from his identity, he identifies himself as a loud and proud part of the queer community. He believes “Pride isn’t just a month or a day to take to the streets and have a carnival, but rather a lifelong celebration of your own queer identity.” So, in order to know more about his contributions to the fashion space, we decided to have a quick conversation with the stylist and have him talk about his niche, his journey and more.

Divyak D’Souza on being a bridal stylist, queer fashion and more…

What is your take on queer fashion and what is your personal style aesthetic like?

I’m not sure if I’d like to label something as ‘queer fashion’, but I suppose there is a quality to how LGBTQ+ folk dress that makes them stand out. Broadly speaking, I think it’s a sense of fearlessness and non-conformity that sets apart the style of queer people. So many historical expressions of queer identity are now mainstream trends; such as androgynous fashion and make-up for men. So it’s fair to say that gays have always been trendsetters in fashion. Also adds up that several creative directors of the biggest fashion houses globally are queer.

My personal aesthetic leans towards functionality and minimalism. I travel a lot, so my wardrobe is full of versatile separates that I can wear in different ways. One-of-a-kind accessories and jewellery that I collect on my travels help me personalise my look.

Do you think the fashion industry is the safest space for the queer community right now? If not, then where do you think it lacks?

I’ve worked in fashion since I was 19 years old, and I’ve been blessed to have been embraced and accepted for who I am. Fashion is about self-expression and creating a safe space for everyone. For queer folk, it’s one of the most welcoming and safe industries in my experience.

What was it like being a host for Say Yes to the Dress and what was the best part about it?

I’ve always described myself as an introverted-extrovert, so the idea of being on a television show was a bit daunting to me at first. It doesn’t help that I also loathe the idea of chasing fame. However, I’m so glad I took up this opportunity. Besides the amazing people I got to work with, the process was extremely fulfilling! I got to share my experience in bridal styling of course, but more importantly, I also learnt so much by way of people skills and how things work in the medium of television. My favourite part of the entire experience was that the team allowed me to be myself, unscripted, and the entire process was authentic.

Since you’re a celebrated bridal stylist, so what made you choose that niche?

It might sound irreverent, but I’ve never made any lists or plans or been much of a careerist. From being a pre-med student at 17 to stumbling into a Production internship at GQ magazine, to eventually landing on Styling; everything that’s happened to me has happened organically (and for the best.) Bridal styling is probably considered my niche, perhaps due to my frequent use of Indian designers. Our textiles and crafts are what make us special and give us the edge that even the global fashion industry looks up to. It’s a privilege to be able to incorporate local designers into my body of work.

Your reels have received such praise and great engagement, so what’s the process before you collaborate and plan out the reels?

Instagram for me is a source of entertainment and mood uplifting. I love consuming and creating content that’s joyful and puts a smile on people’s faces. There’s never a plan or a process with anything I do on IG! It’s usually a bunch of me and my friends getting together & we end up goofing around and shooting something that tickles us. I’m constantly told I should ‘monetise my content’ but I think that will suck the joy out of the process. If brands are happy to let me do my thing and incidentally have their merch be a part of it, that’s great! But otherwise, it’s always going to be purposeless entertainment for me.

Any words of wisdom for up-and-coming queer creators?

Follow your bliss, and don’t overthink social media. Post whatever brings you joy and forget about the numbers game of likes and engagement. When you’re having fun, so does the audience watching your content. Also when IG gives you trolls, turn them into memes.

Lastly, tell us what is ‘Pride’ for Divyak D’Souza

Pride isn’t just a month or a day to take to the streets and have a carnival; but rather a lifelong celebration of your own queer identity, bolstering your queer peers and educating those around you about queer culture. All human beings are more alike than different so it’s important that we be the flag bearers of social, political & cultural shifts during our lifetime. Fight ignorance and hatred with love; because love always wins.

