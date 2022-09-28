Diwali outfits for men to make a sartorial style statement this festive season

With avant-garde designs and unconventional silhouettes, ethnic fashion for men is unmistakably having its moment right now. There’s a fresher and even wider range of occasion wear available for men to splurge on every festive season and this time is no different. The huge market of versatile Diwali dresses for men this year too is ever-so-impressive and equally trailblazing. And as we embark on the festive fervour, we’re here to ensure you light up your Diwali wardrobe with the choicest picks ever.

The Indian menswear landscape has witnessed some paradigm changes over the past few years. It has been a playground for designers to experiment with silhouettes, fabrics, materials, styles and hues and men have been equally embracive of it all. As much as their wardrobes are stacked with timeless pieces, choosing contemporary and modish designs has been equally at the forefront of their styling game. The availability of a myriad of styles has made every occasion an opportunity for men to step out looking dapper, with Diwali season obviously being the pinnacle to bring their A-game.

Diwali is the time to have a ball at the many, many card parties and celebratory dinners that deserve to be revelled in at your stylish best. And if you’re someone who has lots of them to attend, we know you’d want to pull off a different look at each one of them.

Dread the shopping spree that’s a prerequisite though? Fret not, because we’ve done that for you. From curating a quick checklist to aid you in picking the right fits for yourself to finally choosing them from our thoughtfully curated lookbook, we’ve taken care of it all.

How to choose the best Diwali dresses for men?

Here are a few things to consider while shopping for the best Diwali dresses for men.

The fitting of your outfit matters the most. While oversized fits are a big thing in western wear, your Indian wear look should be sharp and crisp with a tailor-made fit. Unless the style of your kurta or jacket is meant to be loose or tight-fitted, always make sure that the fitting is right and flattering.

Never compromise on your comfort and your personal style aesthetics. However, that does not mean that you shouldn’t stay abreast of the latest trends. It’s always better to know what’s trending and what your style speaks of and then buy clothes that let you make the best of both worlds.

Invest in the pieces that offer a great quality because that can literally make or break your look. While a good quality garment won’t just elevate the finesse of your look, it would last long enough for you to re-wear it at further occasions.

Always take a good look at your existing festive wardrobe prior to shopping to see what pieces you can revamp and rewear in a new way. Is your closet lacking a full ethnic set? Is there a dhoti salwar that you just need to buy a kurta for? Or is there a kurta set that you can perk up by buying and pairing it with a complementing Nehru jacket?

Don’t go too overboard with your look. While wearing embroidered and embellished outfits on Diwali is okay, it is essential to keep it subtle and absolutely minimal. Heavily embroidered pieces are suitable for the wedding season. Keep your festive styling understated yet dressy.

Diwali dresses for men to check out this festive season

Long Kurtas

Image Credit: Anita Dongre

Apart from being the most popular choice of ethnic wear for men, kurtas also make for the most fuss-free, comfortable and versatile picks. Available in a myriad of fabrics, hues and craft forms, kurtas for men have gone way too experimental in terms of style. From printed, lucknowi and ikkat beauties to the embroidered and embellished ones, from straight silhouettes to ones fashioned in asymmetrical hems, cowls and drapes, from pretty pastel hues to bright popping ones, the sea of options is far too deep.

What also makes them a great choice for any occasion is how they can be styled in numerous ways. While you can wear a kurta with denims, trousers, pyjamas, dhotis and salwars as it is, you can also take your look notch above and pair it with a Nehru jacket, a bandhgala jacket or even a blazer. And let’s not forget how footwear options like kolhapuris, strappy sandals, mojaris, loafer slip-on shoes, formal shoes and even sneakers can be styled effortlessly with a kurta look.

Nehru Jackets

Image Credit: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

If there’s one piece of clothing that your Indian wear wardrobe is incomplete without for how it stitches up an ethnic look like no other, it is a Nehru jacket. Famously named after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who wore it commonly thereby making it a style statement, it’s a shorter version of a classic bandhgala with a mandarin collar and no sleeves. In fact, designs these days also feature added accents like pleated and cowled drapes, belts and even asymmetrical hems similar to kurtas.

While these jackets are preferably paired with long and short kurtas, you can also style them with your shirt and trouser combination for a casual-formal look for an office Diwali party or an indo-western set that includes Jodhpuri pants, dhotis or salwars. Nehru jackets are a perfect pick for when you don’t want to don the formal vibe of a blazer yet want to look dressy and sharp.

From solid and colourblocked modish pieces to printed and embroidered traditional ones, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. And equally innumerable are ways in which you can style them. Whether you make a complementing or contrasting colour combination with the rest of the pieces of your look or go all monotone with the colours, mix and match different pieces to create your own style this Diwali to make a statement.

Short Kurtas

Image Credit: Tejeshwar Sandhoo/Instagram

And just like long kurtas, the styling versatility of short kurtas too is unbound. If you already have lots of long-length kurtas stacked in your wardrobe, it’s time to get your hands on the uber stylish shorter versions that boast of a super casual yet fashionable Indian wear mood. Usually mid-thigh or hip-length, short kurtas for men too are available in infinite designs and styles and can be paired with plenty of bottom wear options like trousers, pyjamas, dhotis, salwars and Jodhpuri pants.

A short kurta’s look is a stunning mix of the usual kurta and shirt which is exactly what lends it a distinctive edge. From fitted silhouettes to the loose and comfy ones, from short-sleeved stunners to full-sleeved pieces, these kurtas make for one of the best Diwali dresses for men. Especially when out and about enjoying the festive vibes at Diwali melas or the card parties. You can further add a traditional touch to your look by wearing kolhapuris or add a modish twist by teaming up a pair of loafers.

Full sets

Image Credit: Antar-Agni

Is mixing and putting different pieces together not your piece of cake as it’s too nerve racking? Would you rather shop for complete sets than taking the mix and match route? If so, then you’re in for a treat as we’ve also scouted out some stunning ethnic wear sets that are totally meant for you. A wholesome mix of purely traditional and contemporary indo-western attires, our edit of some of the best Diwali dresses for men is all you need to check out.

Whether you’re looking for a two-piece kurta and pyjama (or salwar) set or a three-piece kurta, pyjama and jacket set, there’s something for everyone in this short shop book. While this would surely make shopping for your festive wardrobe a lot easy, these trendy sets also promise a dashing look. From affordable pieces to high-end designer ones, we’ve covered it all.

Ethnic bottoms

Image Credit: Anita Dongre

Indian wear bottoms aren’t just about pyjamas and churidars anymore. While they are the most staple of all, there’s also a wide variety of dhotis, salwars, Jodhpuri pants and straight palazzo-style pyjamas for you to choose from. Whether you’re planning a traditional or a modern-day look, there’s something for everyone and every kind of look. All you’ve got to do is pick what screams more like your style and flaunt it.

If putting different pieces together and creating your own look is your thing, we promise these bottoms that we’ve shortlisted for you in some of the most basic and versatile hues are more than enough. These lowers can be easily paired and styled with all kinds of kurtas, shirt-kurtas and traditional jackets.

(Main Image Courtesy: Sunny Kaushal/Instagram ; Featured Image Courtesy: Anita Dongre)