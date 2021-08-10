Yacht trips conjure a dreamy world of glamour and adventure. Whether you are sunbathing and sipping a martini in stylish swimsuits during the day or being voguish in a flowy evening gown, it’s all about the pressing matter of fashion amid the serenity of the sea.

So, if you are about to go on a luxurious vacation but are confused about the things you will need, this “what to pack” list may help. From rompers, sunhats and shoes to essentials like the sunscreen loaded with SPF, here are a few items you should definitely carry with you.

Tote bag

A chic tote bag in a versatile colour will not only house all your essentials but will also be convenient to carry around if needed. Choosing a neutral colour will ensure that it complements all your outfits, while a bright tote bag will add a pop of colour to your look — the choice is yours.

Sundress

The best part about a vacation is that you get to flaunt your fashion, and wearing those pretty summer dresses during a yacht outing can be the perfect place to do so. Don’t hesitate to experiment with floral designs, bright colours and bold cuts.

Rompers

Add a variety to your yacht trip wardrobe along with a few rompers. You can choose from a host of styles, including knitted and denim ones.

Flip Flops

Nothing spells a yacht trip more lucidly than a sundress and pair of flip flops. This is the most comfortable footwear option to enhance your vacation look and make it seem effortless.

Evening dress

To pack a few evening gowns for that romantic candlelight dinner is a must. Complete the look with some dainty jewellery. Choose flowy silhouettes keeping with flattering cuts and the theme of the evening if any.

Wedge heels

Want the perfect blend of style and comfort? Look no further as wedges are one of the best footwears that will not only make you look taller but will also ensure that you walk around with ease.

Sunscreen

Try not to neglect skincare as you soak in the sun. It is necessary to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 40. Make sure that it also protects you from UVA and UVB rays too.

Swimsuit

Your yacht wardrobe will be incomplete if you don’t include swimwear. From quirky designs to bold colours, pick what suits you best for the times that you will be spending either on the sun deck or taking a dip in the pool.

Sunhat

Nothing beats the swimsuit-sunhat combo. Sunhats not only look uber-cool but also protects your face from the sun — a total win-win situation.

Sunglasses

To complete your classic swimwear look, put on an elegant pair of sunglasses, and you are good to go. These will protect your eyes too.

Main and Featured image: BeThe Observer/Pexels

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.