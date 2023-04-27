Draped in luxury: Nita Ambani’s stunning saree collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha)

One of the highlights of Nita Ambani’s saree collection is her love for handcrafted sarees. She has a particular fondness for sarees made by Indian artisans, and she has been known to wear sarees made by weavers from different parts of India. She has also been seen wearing sarees made by famous Indian designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the world’s most expensive saree, which has also earned a coveted place in the Guinness World Records. This magnificent creation was hand-embellished by 35 skilled women artisans, using rare and precious gemstones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and pearls, among others.

However, what made this saree truly unique was the exquisite embroidery on the blouse, depicting Lord Krishna, which was simply breathtaking. The saree was designed by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks, and is popularly known as the Vivah Pattu Saree. The sheer cost of this extraordinary saree is truly mind-boggling, reportedly fetching a staggering price of ₹40 lakh. It’s difficult to fathom the extent of luxury and opulence that went into creating such a masterpiece!

One of the things that make Nita Ambani’s saree collection unique is her ability to accessorise her sarees perfectly. She often pairs her sarees with statement jewellery pieces, such as heavy necklaces, bangles, and earrings, which complement the sarees and enhance her overall look. Her choice of footwear also complements her sarees, and she is often seen wearing elegant high heels or traditional juttis.