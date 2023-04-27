Draped in luxury: Nita Ambani’s stunning saree collection

Nita Ambani, the first lady of the Reliance empire, is a true icon of style and sophistication. She has always been seen draped in elegant and opulent sarees that are a sight to behold. Her collection of expensive and designer sarees has been the talk of the town for years, and it continues to grow. In this article, we take a closer look at some of the most stunning sarees in Nita Ambani’s collection.
The ethereal sarees in Nita Ambani’s collection
Nita Ambani, the wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is not only known for her philanthropic work and leadership in various organisations but also for her impeccable sense of style. She is often seen donning exquisite and expensive sarees that have become a talking point in the fashion industry. Her saree collection is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, with each piece showcasing impeccable craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and fine materials.
From simple and elegant silk sarees to heavily embroidered and embellished ones, Nita Ambani’s collection has something for everyone. Her love for sarees is evident in her wardrobe, which boasts of a wide range of designs, colours, and patterns. Whether she’s attending a high-profile event or a family gathering, she always manages to steal the show with her stunning saree ensembles.
From traditional weaves to modern designs, her sarees are a reflection of her impeccable taste and sense of style. Get ready to be mesmerised by the beauty and elegance of Nita Ambani’s saree collection.
View this post on Instagram
Nita Ambani stunned in a gorgeous creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at a wedding. Her ensemble included a romantic pink zardozi and resham ghagra that was heavily embellished with intricate golden embroidery. She paired the ghagra with a heavily-embroidered golden blouse that perfectly complemented the overall design of the saree. To accentuate the ensemble further, she wore a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings that perfectly matched the saree. Nita Ambani completed her look with a sleek bun and minimal makeup.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
One of the highlights of Nita Ambani’s saree collection is her love for handcrafted sarees. She has a particular fondness for sarees made by Indian artisans, and she has been known to wear sarees made by weavers from different parts of India. She has also been seen wearing sarees made by famous Indian designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
View this post on Instagram
Nita Ambani is the proud owner of the world’s most expensive saree, which has also earned a coveted place in the Guinness World Records. This magnificent creation was hand-embellished by 35 skilled women artisans, using rare and precious gemstones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and pearls, among others.
However, what made this saree truly unique was the exquisite embroidery on the blouse, depicting Lord Krishna, which was simply breathtaking. The saree was designed by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks, and is popularly known as the Vivah Pattu Saree. The sheer cost of this extraordinary saree is truly mind-boggling, reportedly fetching a staggering price of ₹40 lakh. It’s difficult to fathom the extent of luxury and opulence that went into creating such a masterpiece!
View this post on Instagram
One of the things that make Nita Ambani’s saree collection unique is her ability to accessorise her sarees perfectly. She often pairs her sarees with statement jewellery pieces, such as heavy necklaces, bangles, and earrings, which complement the sarees and enhance her overall look. Her choice of footwear also complements her sarees, and she is often seen wearing elegant high heels or traditional juttis.
In conclusion, Nita Ambani’s saree collection is a reflection of her love for traditional Indian wear and her impeccable taste. Her collection is extensive and diverse, and it includes sarees made from various fabrics and adorned with different types of embroidery and embellishments. Her ability to accessorise her sarees perfectly is also noteworthy, and it has made her a style icon in India. Overall, Nita Ambani’s saree collection is an inspiration to many women, and it showcases the beauty and elegance of traditional Indian wear.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The most expensive saree in the world is owned by Indian businesswoman and philanthropist, Nita Ambani. The saree, known as the "Vivah Patu" saree, was made by 35 artisans from Kancheepuram and designed by Sivalingam of Chennai Silks. It features hand-embellished rare gemstones like ruby, pukhraj, emerald, and pearls, among others. The saree also has an intricately embroidered blouse with Lord Krishna's image on the back. It weighs over 8 kg and reportedly costs a whopping amount of ₹40 lakh. The saree has also set a record in the Guinness World Record as the most expensive saree ever sold.