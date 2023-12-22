The latest collection of Drawn turned silhouettes into canvases

Rhea Bhattacharya, the founder of Drawn truly believes that art and fashion walk hand in hand, and her latest collection is just what we need to ring in the festive season.

Amidst the exquisite and intricate embroideries art always finds its way through fashion and Rhea Bhattacharya, founder of Drawn knows it the best. If art is your way to self-express then Drawn’s latest festive collection is something your wardrobe awaits. Since the brand is all about defying boundaries and embracing creativity, likewise their festive collection navigates fashion through art giving us a new and unique fashion order to follow. From representing the rich cultural heritage of Gondh art to giving a platform to these artists, Rhea Bhattacharya’s ultimate goal is to blend traditional elements into her contemporary designs. Imagine a trench coat, but make it a canvas full of strokes, and that’s how Rhea spells out fashion. Away from any fads, Drawn’s latest collection is all things innovative and is one to put you right into the festive mode. Here’s the founder giving us a detailed guide to Drawn’s latest collection.

How do you think art resonates with fashion, and do you want to think the two aspects walk hand in hand?

@drawn/Ig[/caption]

Art and fashion are intrinsically linked, creating a relationship that elevates both realms of creativity. It’s a dynamic duo, where creativity knows no boundaries, and style becomes a living masterpiece. I firmly believe that wearable art is a powerful means of self-expression, where fashion becomes a canvas for artistic exploration. And art does transform clothing into a medium of storytelling that is so unique and impactful. Art injects soul into fashion, turning garments into canvases that tell stories, evoke emotions, and spark conversation.

What are a few ethos that Drawn runs along, and how do you incorporate those design ethos in your latest collections?

Drawn is all about embracing creativity without boundaries. We thrive on the ethos of constant innovation, steering clear of trends and mood boards. Our collections unfold organically, guided by the incredible artists we collaborate with. Each piece is a canvas inspired by their unique artworks, ensuring a fresh, passionate perspective every season.

What is your biggest inspiration as a designer? The artists that we collaborate with. Everything starts from there. Once we have the artwork in we start working on the fabrics that would best complement the textures and colours of the artworks. We work on silhouettes that would present a unique canvas and style for the customer. Our in-house print design team works on additional prints to complete the collection. So my inspiration is always the artist we work with for each season.

What is fashion for Rhea Bhattacharya, and how do you incorporate that into Drawn?

The idea has always been to elevate the mundane with art. To create something extraordinary, and make our customers feel special and comfortable. Fashion should spark joy, curiosity and passion.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Drawn