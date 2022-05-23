Dreaming of summer picnics with Hermès wicker accessories and objets d’art

When you think of Hermès objects, materials like leather, horn, and lacquered metal come to mind. However, you’ll be surprised to learn about the savoir-faire of wicker objects at the Hermès ateliers and how it forms an integral part of their key accessories.

What is wicker, the hidden gem at the Hermès ateliers?

One of the oldest basketwork techniques for furniture making, the history of wicker dates back to ancient Egypt. At Hermès, wicker weaving is done through a meticulous process that ranges from harvesting to weaving workshops. Hermès doesn’t believe in doing things halfway after all. These young, supple willow shoots are cut each year in winter and then immersed in a shallow water bath to promote future barking. Post-air-drying the sprigs are separated and sent to the weaving workshops where they have engaged in the water again for maximum flexibility. The natural properties of these wicker fibres make it possible to create a wide variety of shapes that are beautifully hand-crafted by the Hermès artisans. Here is a closer look at some of the star Hermès wicker products:

Kelly 25 Picnic

A rather riveting combination of Swift or Barenia calfskin with finely woven wicker strands, using a lacing system of leather straps. ​Launched in 2011, the iconic Hermès Kelly bag screams picnic and is the perfect accompaniment to a chic, country outing.

Hermès Sabot Bag

The uniquely recognisable silhouette of the horse hoof can be seen in the Sabot bag from the Hermès wicker goods collection. Exceptional work can be seen in the way the braided wicker is laced with leather to reflect transparency and lightness.

Hermès Park Bottle Basket

The first thing that comes to mind when talking about wicker is picnic baskets and this luxe product delivers that. Two sturdy leather handles support this Hermès basket that can hold two Intervalle stemmed glasses and a bottle of wine or champagne. It’s the perfect accessory to take on a summer picnic with a loved one.

Hermès Wicker Chromatic Basket

An interplay of colours mixed with leather and wicker creates an unexpected update to an everyday object like these home decor baskets.

Hermès Medor Picnic Bracelet and Earrings

The Hermès Collier de Chien bracelet is one of the luxury brand’s marquee motifs and it gets the wicker treatment alongside some stylish hoop earrings. The earrings also embrace the iconic Medor pyramid stud and is just the accent you need for a summer dress.

All Images: Courtesy Hermès.