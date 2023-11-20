Dreamy yet different, the ultimate guide to pre-draped sarees for the festive season

If a stitch in time can save you nine, then a pre-draped or stitched saree is the ultimate styling hack. From pre-pleated pieces to ones with a unique draping style, these styles have been gaining momentum unlike any other. Thereby making it necessary to pin down the best pieces to get your hands on for the festive season.

The battle between wanting to wear a beautiful traditional saree and struggling with its draping is a universal one. Sarees no longer feature as the go-to garment for urban wearers, therefore making it necessary to preserve its tradition and elegance in whatever form possible. Enter the stitched or the pre-draped saree, a clever way to incorporate the beauty of the Indian saree without the hassle attached to it. And just like the diversity found in saree drapes from across India, so do its modern iterations, which have the vibrancy and vastness of styles on offer. As we explore the different types of pre-draped sarees trending in 2023 and worthy of being carried into 2024, we look at the key pieces that will make your wardrobe the talk of the town.

Different types of pre-draped sarees and where to shop them:

Sarees with a broad belt or band

Adding a broad belt to the saree has a dual purpose. Firstly, it cinches the waist perfectly to create a streamlined look and secondly, it ensures comfort for the wearer. Pre-draped sarees with a broad belt are a great statement-making style adopted by designers.

The slit skirt saree

When it comes to concept sarees, designers are more than happy to turn up the sexiness quotient on the traditional drape. Draped sarees with thigh-high slits have quietly gained the favour of Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It’s risque and the perfect attire for pre-wedding cocktails or even a fancy date night.

The sharara or jumpsuit saree

We feel that Katrina Kaif can be credited for bringing the sharara saree into our style radars after she donned a firetruck red Manish Malhotra sharara with a sequin choli and a sheer dupatta draped as a saree. The comfort of pants and the elegance of a saree, how can you go wrong with this combination? It’s a win-win for the festive season ahead for those looking to make a style and power statement.

The lehenga saree

The lehenga saree is also, called the half-saree style and is an extension of the concept of draping a saree atop of a lehenga instead of a petticoat. It has now been modified and now is one single look where a saree is draped alongside to create a dreamy look. The flowing silhouette of the lehenga adds a more polished and formal aesthetic to the look.

The dhoti saree

Traditionally, the Marathi Kaashtha sari is draped to resemble a dhoti at the bottom with a draped pallu on top. Today, however, we prefer taking the fusion route to the look with the pre-draped dhoti saree that adds intrigue and comfort to the look. Easy to carry and interesting to look at, the dhoti saree has been popularised by various Bollywood celebrities.

The pleated pallu saree

One of our biggest pet peeves surrounding traditional sarees is managing the pallu. While, the flowing pallu looks great in YRF songs, its a hassle to hold at parties. So this festive season, we are making a case for tightly pleated, pre-stitched sarees that show your curves and leave you carefree.

The pre-draped saree with a loose pallu

The slouchy, free-flowing pallu is a recent trend and it is gaining a lot of momentum for its casual sexiness. Unlike its prim cousin, many pre-draped sarees these days are now leaning towards this more relaxed fit.

Hero Image: Courtesy Nachiket Barve. Featured Image: Courtesy Shweta Kapur. All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.