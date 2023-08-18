Dress up for Raksha Bandhan in these stunning outfits

As Indians, we are big on festive occasions, and Raksha Bandhan is one of those special times. The Hindu ceremony calls for getting amped up in traditional wear and celebrating your brothers and sisters. So, choose from our list of fashionable ethnic wear we have handpicked so you can dress up this Raksha Bandhan.

Considering the Drik Panchang (Hindu calendar), the auspicious day is celebrated during the Purnima Tithi (full moon). This year, the mahurat (timing) for tying the rakhi commences at 09:01 PM on 30 August and ends at 07:05 AM on 31 August 2023.

When choosing a dress for Raksha Bandhan, you can select a saree, salwar kameez, stylish kurtas for men and even kids’ clothing sets. Look fabulous as you tie a rakhi and seal the bond to protect your siblings.

Here are trendy Raksha Bandhan outfit ideas for all

Rakhi outfits for women

Whether you’re celebrating at home or taking a trip for the occasion, you can choose your Rakhi outfit from light, heavy as well as western styles. Go with light gold metallic tones, floral prints or even Raksha Bandhan dresses with pearl accents. Pick from Anarkali kurtis, sharara suits, sarees and comfortable dresses, or other ethnic outfits from the latest collection of the best brands.

Rakhi outfits for men

If you’re looking for a Raksha Bandhan outfit to celebrate with your sister, here are traditional and formal styles for men. Whether you like easy-breezy kurtas, heavy ethnics, or a new stylish shirt, we’ve got a range of options for you.

Rakhi outfits for kids

On this festive occasion, surprise your little ones with a new ethnic outfit. From a traditional dress for girls to kurtas for boys, here are vibrant styles you can dress up kids in. If your child is fussy about Indian wear, then you can pick western styles with a sophisticated touch.

Frequently Asked Questions ( FAQs )

-Can I wear Western clothing on Raksha Bandhan?

While Raksha Bandhan is a traditional festival, you can choose to wear whatever you feel comfortable in.

– What colours are suitable for Raksha Bandhan outfits?

Outfits with bright and bold colours like pink, royal blue, emerald green, and others can make your Raksha Bandhan photo album pop.

– Should I wear new clothes for Raksha Bandhan?

There is no compulsion to wear new clothes on Raksha Bandhan.

– What accessories should I pair with my Raksha Bandhan outfit?

Women can go with light or heavy ethnic earrings, finger rings, bangles, and bejewelled watches. For the hair, you can tie it in a traditional style or leave it open with embellished hair clips. For men, luxury watches would look great with their Raksha Bandhan outfits. Depending on the comfort of your kid, you can complete their look with cute watches and funky shoes.

– Are there any specific dress codes for Raksha Bandhan celebrations?

Although ethnic wear like kurtas, sarees, and sharara sets is a preferred type of clothing for traditional functions, you can even go for fusion or casual wear. Palazzo sets, embellished dresses and formal shirts are some of the styles to dress up.

– Can kids wear special outfits for Raksha Bandhan?

Kids can also choose to wear ethnic ensembles for Raksha Bandhan. Vibrant kurtas, light lehengas and semi-formal shirts — you can pick many outfits for them in either traditional or modern options.

– Can I wear a simple outfit for a low-key Raksha Bandhan celebration?

Yes, you can choose light ethnic wear with minimal work to wear for the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

– What are the best ethnic footwear options for Raksha Bandhan?

Kolhapuri chappals, loafers, embellished mojaris, juttis and flats with ethnic designs are some of the easy, stylish and comfortable footwear styles you can wear for Raksha Bandhan.