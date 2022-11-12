Elevate your cold-weather look with these chic leather gloves

Here’s the thing about winter: it’s difficult to look cute. When the temperature drops and you’re forced to bundle up, it doesn’t matter how chic and trendy your Winter boots are—you’ll look like a mummy. However, If you’re trying to make it fashion, there’s one accessory that matters even more than your winter jacket: your gloves. Scroll down to discover your favourite leather gloves.

Nothing says “classy” like a leather glove. A leather glove is the ultimate fall and winter accessory that can elevate your look. Gloves come in a variety of styles, from sleek city slicker to preppy equestrian to old Hollywood glam, and we can’t get enough of the eye-catching trend.

There are numerous leather glove options to choose from, ranging from functional to fashionable and everything in between, depending on colour, style, and the vibe you’re going for. And, because leather gloves are an investment piece (that should last you for seasons), finding the best pair can be a little daunting—where that’s we come in. Continue reading to see our top picks.

What to look for when buying leather gloves?

Type of leather

The best leather gloves come in a variety of leather options, each with their own distinct characteristics. Cowhide leather is the most commonly used in gloves because it is smooth and durable. Hairsheep is well-known for its natural elasticity, smoothness, and lightness. Deerskin is another soft option with a pebbled texture.

Appropriate lining

When looking for the best leather gloves, look at the lining because it is in direct contact with your skin. Choose softer linings, such as cashmere, if you have sensitive skin. Choose wool, fleece, or cashmere for the warmest options. You could go with an unlined or polyester-lined pair for a lighter option.

Colour

Consider your current winter wardrobe when selecting the best leather gloves. Because gloves are an everyday winter accessory, it’s best to choose a colour that will go with everything you already own. When it comes to styling, go for simple, neutral colours like black or brown to get the most use and the least amount of stress.

How to care for leather gloves?

Wear them properly

Because new gloves are so snug, they may be difficult to put on at first. Gently pull the glove over your hand, alternating between pulling the palm and the back of your hand down toward your wrist. Do not pull too hard, and resist the urge to push the glove between your fingers. This causes excessive strain on the seams.

Take them off properly

To avoid putting too much strain on one finger, begin by gently pulling each finger to loosen it, and then pull all four fingers at the same time.

Stretch them on a regular basis to restore their elasticity

Stretch your gloves over the edge of a table, holding the cuff opening at the top and the fingers at the bottom, to restore elasticity. Begin at the tips of your fingers and gently stretch downward toward the cuff of the glove, with your upper hand against the table’s edge. Repeat for the back of the glove four or five times, and then for each finger and thumb.

Keep them dry

When exposed to water, leather, particularly light-coloured, drum-dyed leather, can stain. Hairsheep leather is the most delicate, while peccary and deerskin leathers are more forgiving.

Keep your gloves dry, regardless of the type of leather, and if they do get wet, allow them to air dry flat on a towel away from sunlight. If a water stain remains after the gloves have dried, use a light dusting of talcum powder and a soft cloth to remove it.

Do not try to speed up the drying process by putting your gloves on a radiator or using a hair dryer on them. Heat and sunlight can cause leather to become dry, misshapen, and brittle.

Store them properly

When you’re done with your gloves for the day or the season, store them in a dark, ventilated area and lay them flat. If you are storing them for an extended period of time, keep them in a cotton dust bag to allow the leather to breathe.

Get them relined

After a few seasons of use, you may notice that the lining becomes thin. Take them to a glove finisher, who will reline them and give them new life.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock