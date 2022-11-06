Elevate your look with these classy wedding shoes for men and women

While the majority of the focus is usually on the outfit, wedding shoes are just as important. Even if you’ve chosen a heavy lehenga that completely covers your feet, an exquisitely crafted shoe can help you stride confidently and walk tall down the aisle on your wedding day. Even if you are not the bride or groom, this list includes the best wedding shoes for both men and women to completely glam up your look.

Tips to consider when choosing wedding shoes

Consider the height

Ladies, if you regularly wear 4 inch heels, by all means, go for it. For the rest, stick to 3 inches or less. Wearing flat shoes is not required for taller ladies. Your groom will have figured out how tall you are by now if he loves you enough to want to marry you.

Twirl test

We enjoy a good shimmy, preferably one where our shoes don’t fly off in the middle of a twirl. The best way to avoid this unfortunate situation is to have a slight strap or two on your shoe to keep your foot in place. If you do want to wear shoes that are higher than usual, an ankle strap will make it more comfortable.

Don’t be afraid to ask to try on a shoe in several sizes to find the best fit. For ladies, we always recommend round or open toe shoes for comfort because they are less likely to cause sore toes than pointy shoes.

Wear your shoes in before the wedding day

We’ve all experienced the pinching sensation of new shoes. Get your shoes ahead of time so you can start wearing them around the house a few weeks before the big event. This will allow you to see if any spots rub and will allow you to make minor adjustments such as using shoe stretching solution, etc.

Make sure the men buys their shoes well in advance of the big day so they can loosen them in. A shoe stretching solution is the way to go if his shoes are too tight around his toes.

Comfort

Check that your shoes have adequate padding or insert a pair of insoles – they truly make a difference!

Ladies, scroll down to find your ideal wedding shoes

Glass Heels

While actual glass slippers may not be possible, a pair of PVC heels can make your fairytale dreams come true.

Trainers and Flats

Give your feet a break and throw on a glamorous pair of kicks.

Pumps

Elegant pointed-toe pumps are timeless. Plus, there are countless options to consider.

Open-toe glam

Anchor your ensemble with open-toe sandals for added comfort and glam.

Scroll down to find the ideal wedding shoes for men

Oxfords

Oxfords are an excellent choice for the most elegant grooms or otherwise. Patent leather oxfords match the calibre of tuxedos for those throwing a black tie affair.

Statement traditional shoes

Why not choose extraordinary footwear for men who want to show off their personality?

Loafers

Loafers are typically worn in more casual settings because they are comfortable and easy to put on. However, a patent leather or penny loafer with a nice stacked heel could certainly elevate the look.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy @shahidkapoor/Instagram