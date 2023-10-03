Street-style approved must-haves: Unveiling the pleated skirt renaissance

Fashion has a remarkable way of revisiting classics and turning them into contemporary must-haves. One such classic that’s made a stylish comeback is the pleated skirt. Whether you’re a trendsetter or a fashion enthusiast looking to elevate your wardrobe, the pleated skirt deserves a special place in your collection. Not only is it versatile, but it’s also street-style approved, making it a go-to choice for fashion-conscious individuals. In this article, we’ll explore what pleated skirts are, why they’re making a comeback, and how to style them for a trendy look.

The pleated skirt is no stranger to the world of fashion. It has graced runways and street corners alike, proving its timeless appeal. Renowned designers like Comme des Garçons, Prada, and Celine have all featured these skirts in their collections, showcasing the garment’s enduring charm.

But what is it about these skirts that keeps drawing us back? Their adaptability is one key factor. Despite being associated with academic uniforms, these skirts can effortlessly transcend various fashion archetypes. They can be dressed up for a glamorous look, exude modernity, channel a collegiate vibe, or ooze coolness, making them a versatile choice for any occasion.

How to incorporate pleated skirts into your street-style wardrobe

What makes them so appealing is their ability to adapt to different styles and moods. From scholastic plaid to classic black, there’s a pleated skirt for every fashion preference. Here are some tips on how to effortlessly incorporate these skirts into your urban chic wardrobe:

Unleash your inner academic with the plaid midi

Evoking academia chic, this plaid midi pick is your ticket to sophistication. Pair it with a letterman jacket or wool cardigan for a trendy look that seamlessly blends classic and contemporary styles.

Back to school cool: Master the art of the plaid mini

Perfect for achieving the school uniform look, the plaid mini pick offers nostalgic charm. Choose from micro minis for a flirtatious vibe or opt for wrap-around styles for added versatility.

Eternal elegance: The black midi and mini pleated skirt, your timeless wardrobe essential

Eternal elegance meets versatility in the form of the black midi and mini pleated skirt—a true timeless wardrobe essential. The black midi version effortlessly pairs with different tops and shoes, catering to both casual outings and formal occasions. Meanwhile, the year-round staple, the black mini pleated skirt, offers ease of styling, whether with t-shirts and sandals for a laid-back summer vibe or layered with parkas and knee-high boots to make a bold statement in colder seasons.

Denim dream: Elevate your everyday style with the pleated denim skirt

A denim option combines the casual feel of denim with the iconic pleated style. Whether you prefer a low-rise or high-waisted option, it’s a versatile choice for effortlessly blending comfort and style.

Ivy league revival: Rock campus chic with the pleated khaki skirt

The pleated khaki skirt adds an ivy league twist to the classic pleated style. For a 1970s college campus style, pair it with an oxford shirt or a cozy cable knit sweater. This skirt captures the essence of vintage academic fashion.

Elevate your wardrobe with Miuccia Prada’s favourite – the white pleated skirt

Miuccia Prada’s favourite, the white pleated skirt, is a timeless essential in any fashion-conscious wardrobe. Its pristine and versatile appearance allows it to be dressed up or down for various occasions, making it a must-have for a chic and elegant look.

Pleated skirts have certainly earned their place in the world of fashion, from academic uniforms to street-style icons. Their versatility, ability to adapt to various styles, and the stamp of approval from top designers make them a must-have item for fashion enthusiasts. So, whether you’re channeling Cher Horowitz’s iconic style or creating your own unique look, don’t miss out on the opportunity to cop some of the best picks that are not only fashion-forward but also street-style approved.

All Images: Courtesy Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are the re different types of pleats in skirts ?

Yes, there are various types of pleats in skirts. Some common ones include knife pleats, box pleats, accordion pleats, and sunburst pleats. Each type creates a different look and texture in the skirt, allowing for diverse fashion choices.

Can anyone wear a pleated skirt?

Absolutely! These skirts come in a wide range of styles, lengths, and materials, making them suitable for people of all ages and body types. The key is to choose a style that complements your figure and personal style.

What are some popular styles of pleated skirts ?

Popular styles of these skirts include the classic midi or maxi length, plaid or tartan pleated skirts for a schoolgirl-inspired look, metallic or shiny pleats for a glamorous touch, and denim pleated skirts for a casual yet stylish appearance.

How can I style a pleated skirt for different occasions?

You can style it in numerous ways. For a casual look, pair it with a tucked-in t-shirt and sneakers. For a more formal occasion, combine it with a blouse and heels. Don’t forget to accessorize to match the event’s vibe.

Can I wear pleated skirts during the winter months?

Yes, you can wear pleated skirts in winter by layering them with tights or leggings for added warmth. Pair them with cozy sweaters and boots to create a stylish winter look.