Embrace the cut-out dress trend like Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner

In the world of fashion, there are trends that come and go, and then there are those iconic looks that transcend time and continue to captivate the hearts of style enthusiasts around the globe. The latest obsession making waves in the fashion industry is the daring and viral cut-out black dresses from the brilliant mind of Australian designer Christopher Esber. These captivating creations have garnered immense attention, gracing the elegant forms of renowned celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner.

Priyanka Chopra has been turning heads with her striking outfit choices. Whether it’s a Bulgari midi skirt with a check-patterned bralette or a sequinned blush pink crop top paired with a silver bomber jacket, Priyanka consistently proves her impeccable fashion taste. However, her recent appearance alongside husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers’ concert sent shockwaves through the fashion world. Priyanka donned a racy Christopher Esber black pierced orbit column dress that showcased her bold and audacious style.

Image: Courtesy priyankachopra/Instagram

This particular cut-out pattern from Christopher Esber’s collection has not only caught the eye of Priyanka Chopra but also that of supermodel Kendall Jenner, who chose this captivating design for a recent wedding event. The ensemble features exquisite diamond cut-outs, brass orbit detailing on the torso, and delicate noodle straps, creating an alluring and sophisticated look that’s perfect for making a statement.

Column dresses, like the one Priyanka sported, are gaining immense popularity among celebrities for good reason. They offer the perfect blend of formal and fun, making them ideal choices for events like concerts. Unlike bodycon dresses, column dresses allow for freedom of movement while accentuating your curves and showing just the right amount of skin, striking a balance between modesty and allure. Priyanka Chopra’s monochrome number, with its captivating diamond cut-outs, drew attention to her shoulders and her navel piercing, while the lower half of the column dress elongated her figure, creating a striking silhouette. However, it was the metal under-bust hardware on the dress, paired with her minimalist jewellery, that added that touch of bling and elevated the look to a whole new level of sophistication.

Image: Courtesy dualipa/Instagram

Image: Courtesy roberto_cavalli/Instagram

But Priyanka Chopra isn’t the only celebrity to recognise the power of the cut-out black dress. The stunning Zendaya graced the red carpet in a Roberto Cavalli dress with a mesmerising metal spine running down the back, while Dua Lipa turned heads at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a Celine Column gown. Clearly, the allure of these dresses knows no bounds.

If you want to make a bold and unforgettable fashion statement like Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner, consider getting your hands on a cut-out black dress from our edit of the chicest cut-out dresses. These dresses embody the perfect blend of daring and elegance, making them the ideal choice for a variety of occasions. With their captivating designs, they are sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever you go.

Hero Image: Courtesy roberto_cavalli/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy priyankachopra/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are cut-out dresses suitable for all body types?

Cut-out dresses can be flattering on a variety of body types, but the key is to choose styles that complement your figure. For instance, if you want to accentuate your waist, opt for dresses with side cut-outs. On the other hand, if you’re looking to show off your shoulders or back, consider dresses with those specific cut-out features. Experiment with different designs to find the ones that make you feel confident and comfortable.

Can I wear a cut-out dress for formal occasions?

Yes, you can wear them for formal occasions, but it’s crucial to choose a dress with elegant and tasteful cut-outs. Look for styles with subtle or strategically placed cut-outs that maintain a sense of sophistication. Paired with the right accessories and shoes, a well-chosen cut-out dress can make a stunning statement at formal events.

How do I style a cut-out dress?

Styling a cut-out dress depends on the occasion and your personal taste. For a formal event, opt for classic accessories like heels, a clutch, and minimal jewellery. For a more casual look, consider pairing it with sneakers or sandals and a denim jacket.

Can I wear a cut-out dress during colder seasons?

While cut-out dresses are often associated with warmer weather, you can wear them during colder seasons by layering strategically. Consider adding tights, leggings, or thigh-high boots to keep warm. Pair the dress with a cozy cardigan or a tailored blazer for extra insulation without compromising style.

How do I care for a cut-out dress to prevent damage to the cut-out sections?

To care for a cut-out dress and protect the cut-out sections, it’s best to follow the care instructions on the garment’s label. Generally, hand-washing or using a delicate cycle in cold water is advisable. Avoid hanging the dress by its cut-out sections, as this can stretch or damage them. Instead, hang it by the straps or fold it carefully. Be cautious with accessories that may snag the cut-outs.

Are cut-out dresses appropriate for casual wear?