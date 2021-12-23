How to dress like Emily from ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2 (only better)

“Too much good taste can be boring,” is how the costume designers behind Emily in Paris described the outfit choices of their leading lady.

Well, they stuck to that motto pretty faithfully in Season 2 of the Netflix series, which has just launched. Little has changed from what we first saw of Emily Cooper. Played by Lily Collins, Emily is an American white girl who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm — without knowing a word of French, of course.

Ignorance aside, what really incensed fashion fans was Emily’s awful take on French style. Instead of effortless, she gave us extra (and not in a good way). She wore animal prints, clashing colours, bucket hats and berets — often all at once. Her Eiffel Tower blouse was peak tackiness.

Which was kind of the point, as costume designer Patricia Fields revealed. “She wants to impress,” she said. The aforementioned, offending blouse was “a nod to her excitement at being there — it was intentionally cliché.”

Fields is the same woman who styled the shows Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, so it’s not like she doesn’t know what she’s doing. In fact, she knows all too well that bad taste is everywhere, and even more celebrated today. That’s why a ringarde character like Emily Cooper is at the centre of Netflix’s hit TV show, instead of any of the well-dressed characters that she’s surrounded by (hi, Camille!).

If you can look past that, you can appreciate that the fashion pieces in her wardrobe aren’t objectively repulsive on their own. We highlight some must-haves that you can shop now and how to pull them off with flair.

What Emily in Paris wore in S2 — and how to wear it better