Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala sizzle in Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna’s ‘Equinox’

‘Equinox’, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s couture collection mirrors the phenomenon, where just like how the sun lines up with the earth to make day and night equal halves; the collection too boasts an equally balanced blend of faith and fable. As actors, Ishaan Khatter and Sobhit a Dhulipala walked the runway for the designer, we talk to the duo about their inspiration, global trends and their design synergy.

Inspired by the celestial geometry of the Autumn Equinox, RGRK’s ‘Equinox’ mirrors the annual season change by bringing to life patterns drawn from the mathematical plotting of the sun and earth’s path. The collection featuring gowns, luxe tuxedos, and contemporary Indian formals is crafted with artistic precision to create a blend of traditional expectations with contemporary flair. The collection vows to challenge the boundaries of haute couture.

A chat with couture designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

What is your inspiration and moodboard for Equinox?

When we commenced working on the collection, our initial focus was on the concepts of balance, time, and versatility in terms of occasions for wearing our garments. We want our pieces to have a good balance so that one can wear them multiple times and not just once. The idea is to create couture pieces that are a perfect balance of being couture enough and at the same can be worn on other occasions. During this discussion, we came up with Equinox. It’s a phenomenon where the sun lines up with the earth to make day and night equal halves. The concept just went with our thought process. This collection marries faith and fable, with architecture and craft to birth a collection that is equally balanced. The mood board consists of a mix of Western and Indian influences put together like our Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna archival embroideries reimagined in a new manner, silhouettes with high slits, mermaid cuts, and trailing veils. In this collection, you would see corset-inspired tops, micro blouses and gowns with thigh-high risqué slits in a new range of colours which we bring in that we’ve never worked with before.

Where do you see Indian fashion on the global map today?

Indian fashion is just not about sarees and lehengas anymore. These pieces are not being made only for Indian women but for global women. We think right now, everything is global with a whole influx of people travelling and social media. Our clients are from all parts of the world and the silhouettes, especially from Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna are silhouettes which can be worn anywhere from the streets of Manhattan to Mumbai.

How is this collection of cut about the rest of your collections?

In our previous collection, we’ve been inspired greatly by architectural lines but this collection is inspired by the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. This collection is much more feminine, ethereal, playful and delicate as compared to our earlier collections. We’ve played a lot with skin tones and lighter tones whereas we are known for sharp tones and metallics. This season we’ve experimented with a lot of colours from the shades of the sea to the dusk. We are very excited about our colours as we introduce electric blues and coppers. Copper is a colour which is a new wedding colour. Apart from silvers and gold, copper and lilacs will be the new colours of the season, which we forecast the season. We’re introducing lace for the first time in our collection. We have developed a luxurious handmade lace using a beaten metallic technique. It is an old Rajasthani technique where women beat the metal and thread together to give it a metallic feel. It’s all done by hand and takes hours to make. This is something new which we have tried this season. We have also embellished this lace with our signature Tanzanite and metallic crystals, aquamarine and baby pink stones. It’s a good mix of old and new. Another interesting thing to look out for is the jewellery that we have used. It’s from Badalia Diamond’s latest collection called Celestial – a range of exquisitely hand-crafted jewellery for the modern bride and groom.

How do you think style and fashion have evolved since the year you both started the label?

People have become much more experimental. They know what they want and are not following trends straight from the runway. They have their own mix of pieces that could be vintage or from their mother’s wardrobe to a new designer’s collection and that is what makes it interesting and passionate. Their energy change has changed immensely because it’s not about a traditional look as there are no rules anymore. I think when rules have become fluid, the men are experimenting with different silhouettes, they are doing drapes, they are doing pinks and fushia, there’s a huge change which we see. For men and women, it’s not this season that the change has been happening it’s been for a long time. It is a time for evolution and a time for a new era, and the kids growing up do not have the same sensibility. So there is a huge change.

What is the biggest challenge that comes along with the title of being a designer?

The biggest challenge is managing the team, managing your shows, and stores there’s a lot of it, it’s just not only design. You have to look at the business aspect of it as well which is a huge business, and taking care of it, also designing and keeping up with times to market it in the right way but these challenges are good challenges because you’re in touch with your clients and you’re in touch with what’s happening around the world. You’re doing something you are passionate about and it becomes so instant that people want it, and the whole world is seeing it. So, you need to be ready for the world and not limit yourself.

How do you both merge your personal aesthetics and style into your designs?

Two is a team and it is great fun working together. We take various aspects from each other’s lives and put those thoughts into our design process. We both are different personalities and critics of each other which helps us understand things better. As designers, we have always believed in curating garments that are timeless and decorous and our design sensibilities have always seamlessly come together.

All Images: Courtesy FDCI.