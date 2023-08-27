How this young brand from Tamil Nadu is preserving the local textiles

A fashion revolution is brewing at the grassroots of India as more and more designers are acknowledging both the role of the craftsmen and the importance of preserving heritage crafts in their creations. One such young brand that is stirring conversations is Erode Clothing which is challenging cultural norms.

In the southern part of India exists a small city called Erode known for its rich tradition of turmeric cultivation and textile manufacturing. Originally home to many cotton textile manufacturers and a hub for export, the industry is slowly becoming obsolete. Perturbed by the state of affairs, Mayank Bhutra launched his label, Erode Clothing which aims to contribute to the preservation of local weaves and techniques. “Erode acts as a reminder that cultural heritage is fading, not just physically but also in the traditions we risk losing. I have always been inspired by India’s diverse culture, and I take pride in supporting my culture and heritage,” shares the designer.

Mayank Bhutra on Erode Clothing on the importance of preserving the crafts:

Mayank Bhutra was born in Rajasthan and brought up in Erode, Tamil Nadu. “I was raised in a locality surrounded by the beautiful texture of textiles. Once such indigenous craft of Jamakkalam, a vibrant and colourful carpet, is currently not experiencing a bright future. There are many more fabrics and crafts like Jamakkalam that also face a bleak outlook. We need to act swiftly to prevent such crafts from becoming extinct.” It was this ideology that served as the first inspiration for the collection which is inspired by Jimi Hendrix and Jamakkalam fabric.

What is also very interesting about the brand’s nomenclature is that it simply doesn’t do service to the city it was born in but is a play on the erosion of culture and craft. “It represents a place I come from, a place that embodies a rich cultural heritage, and a heartfelt desire to prevent the erosion of that heritage. The fabric produced in Erode holds a special place in my heart, as it represents the craftsmanship and skills of the weavers who have dedicated their lives to this art form. However, like many traditional crafts in today’s world, the fabric, and weavers of Erode face numerous challenges. The lack of support and recognition has led to a decline in demand, resulting in many weavers losing their jobs and abandoning their ancestral craft. Witnessing this ‘erosion’ of culture and livelihoods, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring attention to the beauty and significance of Erode’s fabric and to contribute to the preservation of this cultural legacy,” says the designer.

It’s seldom that a brand or designer would like to replace their own photograph or credit with those of the weavers and artisans. So when Erode Clothing’s founder, Mayank Bhutra asked us to do so, it was a moment of bewilderment. Yet it seems very much in sync with the brand’s ethos of supporting the art and artisans. The brand was formed to bring about change which they do by working directly with weavers in Erode, providing fair wages, ethical working conditions, and a global platform to showcase their incredible skills. This synergy not only gives a better livelihood to the weavers but also empowers the next generations to continue the tradition. “Change is definitely coming, either by design or disaster. We need to shift towards a more practical and conscious approach to fashion today. A collaborative effort among designers, manufacturers, policymakers, and consumers is essential to drive this much-needed transformation in the fashion industry,” shares Bhutra matter of factly.

All Images: Courtesy Erode Clothing.