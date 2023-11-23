The most stylish ethnic co-ord sets to flaunt this wedding season

With the wedding season in full swing, your wardrobe deserves an upgrade with outfits that effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair. Get your hands on some of the most stylish ethnic co-ords that will set you apart in the crowd.

A true sartorial symphony, co-ord sets come in different materials, hues and styles. From opulent prints that pay homage to rich Indian culture to ensembles with beaded detailing and monochrome duos that exude sophistication, you’ll find a set that suits you from our exclusive list.

A guide to choosing ethnic co-ord sets this wedding season

Here’s how you can choose the perfect co-ord sets, considering the delicate balance between occasion, personal style and cultural influences.

Consider the occasion

There’s no doubt that the event or occasion plays a big role when deciding what to wear. For grand celebrations like weddings, opt for heavily embellished co-ord sets. You can choose lighter yet elegant options for other intimate ceremonies, such as haldi or mehendi.

Choose the colour palette

Indian weddings are known for showcasing vibrant colours and your outfits can be a reflection of this. Opt for traditional, festive hues such as rich reds, maroons, royal blues and greens. You can also choose contemporary combinations to give your outfits a modern twist.

Opt for luxe fabrics

The type of fabric you choose can significantly impact the overall look and feel of your outfit. This wedding season, don’t shy away from sets made of luxurious materials such as silk and velvet.

Pay attention to detailing

Take intricate detailing into account when choosing ethnic co-ord sets. Zari work, sequin embellishments and embroidery are perfect at this time of the year.

Co-ord sets you can flaunt this wedding season