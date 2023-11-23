The most stylish ethnic co-ord sets to flaunt this wedding season

With the wedding season in full swing, your wardrobe deserves an upgrade with outfits that effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair. Get your hands on some of the most stylish ethnic co-ords that will set you apart in the crowd.
A true sartorial symphony, co-ord sets come in different materials, hues and styles. From opulent prints that pay homage to rich Indian culture to ensembles with beaded detailing and monochrome duos that exude sophistication, you’ll find a set that suits you from our exclusive list.
A guide to choosing ethnic co-ord sets this wedding season
Here’s how you can choose the perfect co-ord sets, considering the delicate balance between occasion, personal style and cultural influences.
Consider the occasion
There’s no doubt that the event or occasion plays a big role when deciding what to wear. For grand celebrations like weddings, opt for heavily embellished co-ord sets. You can choose lighter yet elegant options for other intimate ceremonies, such as haldi or mehendi.
Choose the colour palette
Indian weddings are known for showcasing vibrant colours and your outfits can be a reflection of this. Opt for traditional, festive hues such as rich reds, maroons, royal blues and greens. You can also choose contemporary combinations to give your outfits a modern twist.
Opt for luxe fabrics
The type of fabric you choose can significantly impact the overall look and feel of your outfit. This wedding season, don’t shy away from sets made of luxurious materials such as silk and velvet.
Pay attention to detailing
Take intricate detailing into account when choosing ethnic co-ord sets. Zari work, sequin embellishments and embroidery are perfect at this time of the year.
Co-ord sets you can flaunt this wedding season
- TrueBrowns Muslin Silk Cocktail Purple White Lehariya Co-Ord Set Dress
- Soch Women's Teal Muslin Floral Print Co-Ord Set With Tassels
- Indya Women Co-Ord Set
- Raisin Floral Wove Design Jacquard Crop Top With Blazer
- Fashion Dwar Abstract Printed V-Neck Crop Top and Skirt Set
- Inching India Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Crepe Tunic & Trousers
- Libas Ethnic Crop Top with Palazzo and Dupatta Set
- Biba Printed Round Neck Top With Palazzo & Shrug
- The Jaipur Kurti Embellished Top & Palazzo Co-Ords Set
The Purple White Lehariya Printed Silk Co-Ord Set Dress is a gorgeous ensemble and a tribute to Indian culture and artistry. Made from fine muslin silk, this knee-length design works well for the wedding season as well as casual outings. Comfort and sophistication are combined in this fit that comes in a three-fourth sleeve pattern. Pair it with a chic bag and gorgeous silver jewellery and be the head-turner at any event.
Amp up your look with this co-ord set. This stylish option comes in a mid-thigh length style with long sleeves and a chic mandarin collar. It is made of comfortable muslin fabric. In addition to offering a flattering fit, the panelled design adds a touch of natural beauty through its botanical print. This ensemble is elegantly embellished with tassels that beautifully combine traditional and modern styles.
A gorgeous outfit made to stand out on special occasions, the Indya Women’s Co-Ord Set includes flared pants and a light pink, smocked printed peplum top. These pants are constructed of 100 per cent polyester. The hook and eye closures create a seamless finish, while the regular fit and floral motif lend a touch of elegance. This set is simple to maintain with just a machine wash. The gorgeous ethnic design lets you embrace the allure of traditional Indian clothing while adding a modern touch.
This sophisticated co-ord set from Raisin comes with a gorgeous green and gold-toned jacquard crop top with a V-neck and short sleeves. The set is completed with mid-rise pants with an elasticated clasp for comfort. This ensemble, which is made of a luxurious silk blend, is not only fashionable but also simple to maintain with a quick machine wash. It gives a sophisticated touch to your wedding season wardrobe.
Be the talk of festive get-togethers with this abstract printed co-ord set by Fashion Dwar. The fashionable tie-up waist feature paired with a V-neck and three-fourth sleeve styling of the pink-and-blue printed crop top make this gorgeous set. A matching maxi skirt has a flared hem and an elasticated waistband, giving you a flattering fit. Made of a premium silk blend, this set is an elegant and comfortable addition to your festive wardrobe.
This co-ord set by Inching India will be a gorgeous addition to your wardrobe. It is a lovely combination of ethnic motifs printed in pink, white and blue on a silk blend tunic that has a button closure, mandarin collar and a chic dipped hem. The elasticated waistband provides comfort and style when paired with the plain pink mid-rise trousers. This ethnic set will help you embrace the spirit of the festivities while adding a contemporary touch.
Get ready to shine during the wedding season with this gorgeous Libas Ethnic Set. A pink embroidered crop top with a sophisticated V-neck and sleeveless style is part of the set. This is paired with plain pink palazzos with an elasticated waistband for ease of wear.
A matching dupatta completes the ensemble and gives you a classy look. This three-piece polyester set is ideal for pre-wedding parties, weddings and other festivities.
This gorgeous Biba ethnic co-ord set has a lovely pink round-neck printed top with sleeveless styling. The palazzo trousers come with a pink design that matches the top, a slip-on fastening, and a flared hem for a classy appearance.
A longline ethnic shrug in a pink pattern with short, flared sleeves and an open front completes the look. Made from cosy viscose rayon, this three-piece set is the perfect option for a sophisticated yet laid-back wedding function look.
The Jaipur Kurti Embellished Top & Palazzo Co-Ords Set is another wedding season essential that combines elegance and heritage. This outfit features a short-sleeved blouse, a round collar and elaborate green embellishments. It can be fastened with a hook and eye clasp. With an elasticated waistband, the matching green silk blend palazzos guarantee a comfortable fit. This set is ideal for all your ethnic events, including weddings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Why are co-ord sets so popular?
Co-ord sets are not just stylish but also comfortable, which contributes to their popularity. They can also be worn for a multitude of events, from formal to casual and even festive occasions.
– What is the best way to style ethnic co-ord sets?
The best way to style ethnic co-ord sets is by pairing them with chunky, oxidised silver jewellery and juttis.
– Which footwear should I wear with ethnic co-ord sets?
Juttis, mojris and Kolhapuris are some of the best footwear to pair with ethnic co-ord sets. If don’t have flat feet, then you can also pair them with heels of your choice.
– Are velvet co-ord sets comfortable to wear?
Yes, velvet co-ord sets are comfortable to wear.