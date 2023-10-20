Get runway ready this festive season with elegant ethnic dresses for an Indo-Western look

While we’ve put together a lookbook, listing some of the best ethnic dresses for women online, here’s a quick style guide to go through before that.

Indo-Western styling offers a lot of room for every individual to experiment with their looks and channel their personal style every time, and an ethnic dress is one of the easiest pieces to style. You can simply start by pairing it with jewels, a statement bag and matching footwear.

With the timelessness of Indian fashion combined with the aesthetics of contemporary design, Indo-Western wear is undoubtedly one of the best styles of dressing for occasions. Whether it’s a wedding or a celebration, fusion clothing never fails to make a sartorial statement. If such an option has been on your festive mood board this season and you’re a tad confused about where to begin, fret not. All you need are a few ethnic dresses to get you started.

A classic all-white ethnic dress is a must in every Indian wear wardrobe, and this flared piece with broad frill detailing at the hem is an ideal choice. It has thread embroidery all over, which lends it traditional appeal. A white ensemble is like a blank canvas that has the potential to be styled and accessorised in many ways. You can pair this with jewels and a statement bag in metallic colours (rose gold, gold, silver ) or vibrant, contrasting shades of pinks, blues, oranges and greens for that pop of colour. Even pastel-hued pieces can be put together with this for a sublime daytime look.

Put your best fashionable foot forward with this flared, neo-traditional dress that’ll make you outshine the rest with its vibrant sea green colour. The thread-embroidered greens of the fabric are complemented with sequinned florals all over, with matching work on the waist. Additionally, the green-hued asymmetrical layer of the gown features an ankle-length layer of beige net fabric peeking out from underneath, lending a fuller flare. What also adds to the modish edge of the design is the boat neckline with a keyhole at the back.

Opt for an unconventional look this Diwali with this tailored green maxi dress that features an attached pallu drape, offering a saree-like styling. While the design has fine sequin work on the yoke, the detachable waist belt is also embroidered with beads and similar work. This floral printed chiffon piece is a tiered style, lending it an unmatched flamboyance that’ll have you looking festive and occasion-ready in the blink of an eye.

Fancy donning the quirkiness of tie-and-dye this festive season? If yes, then this ethnic dress by Os, fashioned in vivid orange and white, is a suitable choice. It is designed with poly silk in a flared style with a single tier, tie-up neckline and three-fourth sleeves, making it the perfect pick for slightly chilly nights. Both thread and cloth tassels in the front and intricate gota work on the sleeves add hints of glam to the piece. It’s a versatile dress that can be accessorised in multiple ways.

Epitomising Indo-Western wear is this red Thread & Button dress that brings together a traditional Indian craft form and a modern-day silhouette in a flattering style. Featuring the timeless leheriya print, this kaftan dress sets the bar high with its saree pallu-like drape that goes over one shoulder. While its neckline also has minimal embroidery, the piece comes with a matching red inner to be worn underneath this pure chiffon kaftan.

A timeless pick, this maxi dress by Calmna will look stunning both during day and night-time festive occasions. Featuring a sprawling floral print, the dress is intricately embroidered with thread and minimal sequins in a vertical pattern. While the broad frill detailing at the end hems the dress perfectly, the long churidar sleeves and the hefty flare adds a classy appeal. You can style it with statement traditional earrings, a pair of heels and a handy clutch for an elegant look.

Kaftan maxis have been popular for quite some time now and if you absolutely love the trend, then this rust-brown dress by Ritu Kumar should be your pick. It is made with viscose crepe fabric flaunting beautiful ethnic motifs and a paisley print all over. While the smocking details causing a cinching effect at the waist lends a slight form to its silhouette, the overall relaxed and loose fit will keep you comfortable. It can easily be styled for both formal and intimate festive celebrations.

If you want your outfit to be the shining star at a Diwali party, then look no further than this deep red maxi gown. Featuring the traditional bandhej pattern, this breezy ethnic dress is made with pure georgette in a flowy silhouette and balloon sleeves. Further ornamenting it is the white sequin-embroidered belt hemmed with cascading seashells. Put your ensemble together with a pair of heels , a complementing bag and some chandbalis and you’re sure to get those heads turning in your direction.

This Anastay Davy Grey maxi dress is a great understated addition to your traditional wear wardrobe this season. With a blooming orange and leafy green print, this piece will be ideal for all your evening parties. It can be accessorised in both minimal and maximal ways, with add-ons like jewels and ethnic bags. While the soft knife pleats add a defining structure, the bell sleeves further enhance the feminine style of this dress.

Perfect for all your daytime get-togethers, festive brunches and even casual wear is this tie-and-dye kaftan dress by Thread & Button. It features a pretty coral-peach colour with dori details to cinch the dress at the waist. With minimal embroidery on the neckline, this piece offers just the right blend of craft and subtlety that allows you room for maximal accessorising with jewels, without going too over-the-top with the entire look.

Go Indo-Western with this olive-hued contemporary maxi dress with a large flare that ensures all your twirling photos turn out as dreamy as ever. Using mulmul fabric in a modish design, the dress’s gota work and tassel-accessorised, tieable straps lend it ethnic appeal. It offers a graceful blend of comfort and style and can be paired with both gold and oxidised jewellery .

If vibrant hues and a dazzling wardrobe resonate with your look, then adding this dress by Gillori to your cart is a must. With an angrakha-style upper and a flared silhouette, this tiered dress in a beautiful leheriya pattern makes for a timeless pick. It’s further accentuated with minimal gota work on the yoke, sleeve edges and neckline for sophisticated bling. What also makes this piece pop (apart from the bright orange and pink shades) is the dori at the waistline with hanging, oversized latkans (tassels) ornamenting the dress.

This pleated ethnic dress by Scakhi is fashioned in black muslin silk and is ideal for all your evening festive looks . It is an angrakha-style long-length, maxi gown that features a blossoming floral print in shades of orange and pink. This outfit has full sleeves with zari-embroidered cuffs and an attached crepe lining to maintain its form and structure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best outfits for girls for Diwali?

Some of the best outfit styles for Diwali include sarees, ethnic maxi dresses, anarkalis, shararas and kurta sets.

– What are the tips for wearing makeup with Indian ethnic wear?

Always opt for a fresh dewy or matte look. Moreover, go for light makeup for day occasions and soft glam or bold for the night. When wearing white, nude shades or pastels, you can add a pop of colour with colourful eyeshadow. If you want your outfit or jewels to be the cynosure of your ensemble, opt for soft makeup and nude lips. Whereas, for a muted ethnic ensemble, shimmery eye makeup will be ideal. It’s also okay to go bold with your highlighter for all your evening looks.

– How does one style a kurta-palazzo set for the festive season?

You can accessorise a kurta-palazzo set with different kinds of jewels and a statement bag as per the style and colours of the ensemble. While gold-toned pieces make for a fail-safe choice, you can also create a contrast and opt for coloured jewels. You can pick from a wide range of footwear to pair with your outfit, including heels, embellished flats, juttis and mules.

– What are the best colours to wear on Diwali?

From pretty pastels to bold and vibrant hues, you can wear any colour on Diwali as per your taste and preference. However, if you want to choose from just a handful of shades, opt for the classic black or white, choose popping hues such as pink, orange, red and green or go for earthy browns and wine-toned colours.

