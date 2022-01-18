GetTheLook: Fashion looks from ‘Euphoria’ that are now living rent free in our heads

Euphoria is the latest hit series that’s influencing wardrobes everywhere, and we know you want to dress like you’re on the show. Don’t worry, we’ve got all of your favourite Euphoria Cool Girl fashion looks, whether you want to be more daring in your outfit choices for 2022 or you’re searching for a killer ensemble for your next girls’ night. Let’s hop on the trend.

HBO’s Euphoria is without a doubt one of the coolest series. If you need a recap or haven’t seen it yet, it follows Rue (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict navigating high school and all of the relationships that come with it. But she and her friends aren’t your typical high school students. They’re Cool Teens. They dress how you wish you dressed when you were 17: bold, high-fashion, and edgy.

Here are all the fashion inspirations and clothing you’ll need to enrol in Euphoria High.

Euphoria’s influential fashion and the looks you can recreate

Rue

Rue’s style is essentially what your high school’s coolest “tomboy” would look like if had access to the latest designer ensembles exhibited during New York Fashion Week. Don’t worry if you can’t afford it; we’ve got you covered. Wear long shorts with crop tops or a quirky printed shirt with jeans and Converse.

Cassie

Cassie’s fashion sense toggles between “Your mom wore that in the ’80s” to “the absolute hottest girl you know.” She dresses in a lot of pastels and isn’t afraid to wear a decent pair of mom jeans. In terms of fashion, we like her two distinct personalities.

Kat

In the first season of the series, Kat had a MAJOR style shift. She’s become rather bold with harnesses, mesh shirts, chokers, and an overall BDSM vibe with her style. If you want to go full Kat, you go girl! But if you want to try it in bits and pieces, don’t worry! We’ve got your Kat Hernandez starter kit ready.

Maddy

There’s no denying that this girl isn’t scared to take a fashion risk. We’re not sure any high schooler could pull off half of what she wears to school without getting detention, but we’re here to help you recreate her style. Check out some of these cool options to add to your wardrobe.

Jules

Jules has the boldest style of all of the Euphoria girls. We adore the way she experiments with fashion. These ensembles are out of this world, fusing vintage designer pieces with quirky basics you probably don’t have in your closet…yet. Check out the links to add a bit of Jules to your style.

All Images: Courtesy HBO