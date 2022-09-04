All you need to know about Amazon gift cards and the ones to buy

If you’re someone who is in the habit of hoarding products in your online shopping cart, you’re not alone. We all have been there, wishlisting items and waiting for the next big sale to purchase them. Doesn’t it hurt to drop that breezy skirt or the much-needed blender because you can’t afford to buy them together? Well, what if we told you there’s a solution that will not only let you buy the products you like but also reduce your total bill? We’re talking about Amazon gift cards that offer great deals on various brands and categories.

What are Amazon gift cards?

It is a prepaid gift voucher that you can redeem to buy eligible products sold by the e-commerce website and its merchant partners. You may avail them in the form of physical cards or via email or share links of the cards.

How to buy Amazon gift cards?

You may buy an Amazon Pay gift card just like you buy products online. All you need to do is go to the ‘Gift Card’ section on Amazon, select the type of card and desired amount, add it to your cart, and make the final payment.

How to redeem Amazon gift vouchers?

It’s pretty easy to redeem gift vouchers from Amazon. You can either add them to your account or directly enter the code of the gift card during checkout. When you add a gift card to your account, the fund will automatically reflect in your Amazon Pay balance. You will have to tick the box next to the Amazon Pay balance to use the amount. Then, the amount will be applied to your purchase. If you wish to save the balance for later, you can simply uncheck the box.

Where to avail the best Amazon gift vouchers?

Open the official website of Amazon and go to the main menu. Scroll down until you see the ‘Programs & Features’ section and select the option that says ‘Gift Cards & Mobile Recharges’. You will come across different gift cards to explore and pick.

Here is a list of the various categories from which you can choose an Amazon gift card

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Amazon)