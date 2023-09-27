Everything you need to know about Rahul Mishra’s easy-to-wear label AFEW

When Rahul Mishra announced a joint venture with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) that gave India’s largest company a 60-percent stake in his label, we knew bigger things were in store for both. Fast forward to the ongoing Paris Fashion Week and RBL and Rahul Mishra have now unveiled a new easy-to-wear label: AFEW Rahul Mishra that is the perfect culmination of their journey together.

Presented at Palais de Tokyo in Paris among global retailers, fashion press and celebrities, the label is a step upward for the luxury label that has reached its great heights courtesy of the exposure the fashion weeks have given him. So what exactly is AFEW? The name is an acronym representing Air, Fire, Earth, and Water. It was jointly envisioned with Michael Nash, a London-based design powerhouse. The label’s logo was created over a year in an interactive design process with Anthony & Stephanie Nash who created iconic branding like the identity for John Galliano in 2004.

Coming back to AFEW Rahul Mishra, the label is an easy-to-wear luxury label that is tailored to suit the contemporary woman’s wardrobe. It has all the elements of Rahul Mishra’s Indian heritage, his love for nature, landscape and art, all designed with a global perspective in mind. The result is painterly renditions of Himalayan landscapes imagined under a vibrant sky with simplified print motifs. If you ever hesitated to wear Rahul Mishra couture creations, these youthful silhouettes will change that. The collection curated by stylist Jenke Tailly was complemented by a selection of jewellery, bags, and shoes. The jewellery is crafted from sterling silver and recycled brass, while the bags are handcrafted in Manipur with ‘kauna grass’ weaves and embellished with hand-embroidered motifs. The shoes also feature embroidered motifs developed at the AFEW Rahul Mishra atelier. Excited to see the collection, AFEW Rahul Mishra will soon have a dedicated sales showroom that will exclusively serve global retailers from September 28 to October 3, 2023, in Paris. And eventually, be available on AFEW.Rahul Mishra.in and at Rahul Mishra flagship stores.

All Images: Courtesy Rahul Mishra.