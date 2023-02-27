Exclusive: Bibhu Mohapatra’s structured tailoring meets Jyotika Jhalani’s cashmere charm at the NYFW 2023

New York Fashion Week witnessed one of the most traditional crossovers at the recent showcase, courtesy of Bibhu Mohapatra and Janavi India’s cultural collaboration. From the former’s art of structured tailoring to the latter’s chic cashmere charm, the show was a diverse depiction of not just fashion, but of Indian intricacy too.

Bibhu Mohapatra is no stranger to infusing history and art within his designs. The New York-based fashion designer is known for weaving his love for history into his designs, and his latest showcase at the New York Fashion Week was nothing short of a poetic tribute to one of his all-time favourite muses, British writer, heiress, political activist, and poet Nancy Cunard. Mohapatra collaborated with the women-led scarf brand, Janavi India by Jyotika Jhalani for his showcase. The chic charm of cashmere, the intricacy of ikat, fancy fringes, and the occasional animal motifs perfectly complemented each and every look seen on the ramp.

Mohapatra’s vision and Jhalani’s Indian sensibilities, both combined, delivered a capsule collection showcasing sartorial excellence. To know more about this visionary collection, we caught up with Jyotika Jhalani, founder of Janavi India to discuss how she resonates with the designer.

Our exclusive tête-à-tête with Jyotika Jhalani, founder of Janavi India

How do you feel about the collaboration with Bibhu Mohapatra? How was it working with him?

Janavi India’s collaboration with Bibhu has been a great one because, for the first time, we’ve had a part of our collection shown at New York Fashion Week. It’s been very, very heartening to see the way two designers who haven’t really met, bonded, or really designed together; were able to put together something so easily with no real essence of time. Normally, it takes six to eight months to put together a collection. This just happened very, very easily. And then once I saw them styled on the models, they just seemed so perfect. Working with him was very easy. He’s a very mature, kind and soulful person. I loved his energy. I loved the way he respected everything that I was saying about my collection and the way I really wanted the collection to be showcased.

How do you resonate with him and his collection?

The resonance really came from actually not knowing – it was not that we were sitting on a drawing board thinking, plotting or planning. And it just happened so magically as though somebody in the background was weaving this together for us. It was almost a weaving of minds and energies sitting in two different parts of the world. New York is so different from India and the way a model there would sashay down a runway with a shawl versus the way an Indian would drape it would be so different. I think that the whole coming together was because of our energies being so similar with respect to the way Janavi India designs, the way we create, and the way we love presenting.

How was the experience of the whole show?

Well, the experience of the whole show was amazing. It was unfortunate that I couldn’t make it. I wasn’t there in person but I was very much there in spirit, and it was almost like I was guiding him. He sent me a message saying that he dreamt that I was there. My son Kartikeya who works with me and is based out of Mexico was very much a part of the show and played a very integral part behind the scenes with Bibhu and also representing Janavi as a brand.

What was the highlight of the show for you?

For me, the highlight of the show was that the models walked out with real ease with all the pieces. There was nothing which was disturbing, even if a piece was belted or if it was around her neck, or if it was just carried well with a lot of ease and poise. I think there’s a lot to be said about how shawls can be worn and you know, the way women wear a shawl is always seen quite differently because it’s a cashmere shawl. It’s being worn for warmth. But this is as far as we are concerned, more of a game-changer for an outfit too. It’s adding so much more dimension to what a woman is wearing. And the fringes, the embroideries, especially our dragon piece, were almost celebratory. Our pieces with the crystals were fantastic, all very subtly put with Bibhu’s collection, but very nice.

How did you come up with the concept for the collection for this show?

Coming up with the concept for the collection wasn’t really specific. As I said, it was done in a matter of two months. Our A/W collection went very well with the colours and mood and general energy of Bibhu’s A/W collection. We were able to very easily marry our collection with his. Somehow, it was like they were made for each other. So when good energies come together, there’s always magic in the air, and that’s the way I would put this very simply. Weaving magic and cashmere and weaving magic in concept.

