Exclusive: Couturier Dolly J talks about her celestial collection ‘Selene’

Designer Dolly J is a visionary Indian fashion designer celebrated for her exquisite creations in the realm of haute couture and luxury fashion. Under her eponymous label, ‘Dolly J’, she weaves magic through opulent and glamorous couture pieces, renowned for their intricately detailed and handcrafted brilliance. Recently, at the esteemed Indian Couture Week 2023, Dolly presented a stellar show, drawing inspiration from the Moon and Greek mythology to craft her latest line.

In conversation with Dolly J about her latest showcase at ICW 2023:

Dolly J‘s designs embody a seamless fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. Her collections are a symphony of rich fabrics, intricate embroideries, and meticulous attention to detail, captivating women who cherish luxurious and statement-making ensembles. Notably, she is hailed as one of the foremost names in bridal wear, captivating modern brides in search of a seamless blend of tradition and contemporary flair.

During an exclusive conversation with the designer, she delved into the inspiration behind her latest collection, Selene, which emanates a hyper-feminine and sensual essence. Dolly also shared the rationale behind selecting the radiant actor, Disha Patani, as the showstopper to grace the runway and epitomise the allure of this captivating collection. Excerpts…

Tell us a little about your latest collection Selene…

This year, our collection is inspired by the heavenly body, the Moon. Forever, this shining beacon of light in the sea of darkness and the vast expanse of space has captivated my attention and imagination. So this year we as a team decided to pay homage to this gorgeous ball of light in our own way of intricate crystalline embroideries sprinkled generously with pearls. We created an out-worldly experience with our show of an all Black expanse of the night sky with the Moon being it’s Center.

What’s been the biggest inspiration behind the collection?

Ans: The moon goddess from the Greek mythology ‘Selene’ was the muse for this presentation. Homer’s lyrical hymn describing her as a shining light becomes the Center to our exploration and creation. The myrid shades of the moon across the night sky define the colors for this years collection. Even the craters on the surface have been re imagined and re interpreted as cutwork details across the entire collection.

How do you feel about Indian couture making a mark globally?

India forever has been known for its intricate painstaking embroideries and craft skills across the world of fashion. Many international brands constantly tap into this vast pool of creativity to enhance their collections worldwide. It’s about time Indian couture be regarded in all its glory on the world stage. In fact thanks to my fellow designers who have taken our craft, skills and creativity onto the world stage and carved a niche for themselves and also putting Indian fashion onto the forefronts.

How much of your personal aesthetics do you incorporate in your collection?

A 100%. All my creations and collections are an extension of me. Whenever I design along with my team, along with the technical aspects of garment construction, my aesthetics as a designer is always woven into each piece.

Who are the other couturiers who inspire you?

Well every one is a master of their craft. However, for me there are people who have changed how couture is perceived and they inspire my thoughts and artistic side. The elegance of HH Gayatri Devi, the enigma of Rekha, the flamboyance of Karl Lagerfeld are a few to name.

What makes Disha Patani the perfect muse for your collection?

When we were conceptualising this collection we wanted someone who was super sensuous and elegant, someone with a serene and pleasing countenance to embody our muse- Selene: the celestial enchantress. Thus Disha Patani became the obvious choice to embody this persona as she has an inherent innocence within her paired with the sultriness of a Moon goddess.

Tell us a little about her showstopper outfit…

The finale outfit had to embody the calm serenity of the moon with a hint of enigma. This sculpted tulle skirt made of almost molten silver embroidery all over paired with a trailing cape encrusted with crystals and pearls, was the ultimate choice for Ms. Disha patani to wear as the show stopper. She thus becomes the iridescent Moon goddess Selene herself.