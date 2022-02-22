Home > Style > Fashion > Exclusive: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah on Karan Johar’s style
22 Feb 2022 01:52 PM

Exclusive: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Badshah on Karan Johar’s style

Rahul Gangwani
This month, we are celebrating director, producer, actor, and television personality Karan Johar’s metamorphosis into a fashion icon. He is Lifestyle Asia India’s February cover star, and we have industry stalwarts like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Badshah to give their take on Karan Johar’s fashion sense.

When we think about the most fashionable men in the Indian film and music fraternity, four names always top the list. The pathbreaking Ranveer Singh, the impeccably dressed and versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, king of athleisure Badshah, and of course, our cover star, Karan Johar. While Ranveer and Badshah are heavily invested in couture talk with Karan, the mutual admiration between Ayushmann and the filmmaker is known to all.

Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Badshah on Karan Johar’s fashion statement

Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar fashion interview
Image: Courtesy Instagram/ranveersingh

Karan is a force of nature in the sphere of fashion. His knowledge, his aesthetic, his innovations are all driven by one thing — passion. He’s a man who has a very true and a very rare passion for artistic expression through fashion. The best part about it is that he is beyond just hype, he dresses for himself and the joy that it gives him. He is at the very forefront of Indian Men’s fashion — a bona fide fashion maverick.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Karan Johar fashion interview
Image: Courtesy Instagram/ayushmannk

Karan Johar is one of the pioneers in making the conversation about high fashion so relevant in India. He has an eclectic and maverick fashion sensibility that speaks volumes about his personality and we all love how he plays dress-up. There is great showmanship in how he does it. He has shown that he is here to make statements and up to our country’s style game.

Badshah

Karan Johar fashion interview
Image: Courtesy Instagram/badboyshah

I think Karan Johar’s style statements make a case for outlandish fashion. I admire the way his choices swing from flamboyance to minimalism. His sartorial aesthetic subsumes everything, right from animal prints, floral and super bold prints. He goes where no one has gone before with the drama it takes to pull off oversized glasses, metallic footwear and the coolest jackets.

Rahul Gangwani
Celebrities
