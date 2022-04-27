Experience the Medusa magic at the new Versace boutique in Delhi

No one does luxurious classicism and seductive glamour like Versace. So when the news broke of the opening of the Versace boutique in Delhi, the excitement was palpable.

Versace has been present in India even before the Italian luxury house first opened its doors in 2013. Almost a decade later, the brand is making a ubiquitous return to the scene. Starting with a plush new boutique at DLF Emporio, New Delhi.

Details of the Versace boutique in Delhi

Spanning over 1,949 square feet, the space is in sync with the brand’s opulent aesthetic. Featuring Versace’s signature Virtus “V” accents, polished brass finishes, and a three-dimensional Medusa displayed at the front of the store. Inside the store, the interiors combine baroque touches with sophisticated elements of design.

The house’s signature Greca pattern (a repetitive, decorative maze-like border) is seamlessly incorporated into the interiors of the Versace boutique in Delhi. The first is in the form of fluted wooden walls enhanced by soft lighting in the Greca pattern. And the latter comes in form of the flooring that uses over a thousand Italian marble pieces to create the statement Greta motif. Adding to that are plush furnishings with Versace accents as a constant reminder of their vibrant, luxurious, and daring aesthetic.

Located on the ground floor at Delhi‘s most prestigious shopping artery, DLF Emporio, the store is equipped with a full selection of ready-to-wear and accessories. Currently, in-store is the Spring Summer 2022 collection for both men and women.

All Images: Courtesy Versace.