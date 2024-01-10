Exploring Brioni’s sartorial heritage with Chief Master Tailor Angelo Petrucci

Brioni’s Chief Master Tailor talks about the famed “Brioni Method”, the brand’s dedication to sustainability and the Brioni Bandhgala in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India.

Since its inception in 1945 on Via Barberini 79 in Rome, Brioni has been a trailblazer in the world of menswear. From the early days itself, the House dared to challenge conventional ideas about male attire by infusing bold colours and lighter materials into their collections. For instance, the introduction of slimmer silhouettes with natural shoulders marked a departure from the traditional, leading up to 1952 when Brioni orchestrated the first-ever menswear fashion show at the iconic Sala Bianca at Palazzo Pitti in Florence, an event which is also notable for introducing the Peacock Revolution.

Ingenuous as always, the House also introduced the concept of trunk shows and pioneered the Su Misura service, allowing customers to personalize garments. In 2024, the House continues to redefine men’s fashion. In December last year, Brioni hosted an extraordinary affair at its First flagship store in New Delhi where it showcased the latest FW’23 Collection, a masterful fusion of timeless craftsmanship and unbridled sophistication.

Apart from the archival pieces showcase, the centrepiece of the evening was the unveiling of the distinguished Brioni Bandhgala – a garment that seamlessly marries Italian precision with Indian tradition.

As every student of Indian fashion is aware, The Bandhgala has deep roots in Indian culture. Favoured by the royals of Jodhpur, the Bandhgala found global acclaim during the British Raj thanks to its elegant and structured silhouettes with many even considering it the “Eastern Tuxedo”. Hence, the Brioni Bandhgala is sure to find resonance amongst the brand’s clientele in India and abroad.

As such, we spoke exclusively with Angelo Petrucci, Brioni’s Chief Master Tailor and Head of Product Design regarding the Brioni Bandhgala, how the House integrates sustainable practices and the famed “Brioni method”.

Excerpts from our interview with Angelo Petrucci, Brioni’s Chief Master Tailor

Personally, what was the most exciting aspect of working on the Bandhgala?

After the Brioni men’s fashion show in 1952 – the first-ever men’s fashion show in history – the Maison started to travel worldwide with itinerant shows as well as trunk shows. Before each travel, there was a deep study of the local culture, to try to combine as much as possible the Brioni Roman style with the local taste. The Bandhgala has always been included in Brioni, especially with the bespoke service. It hasn’t been easy to integrate this style within the classic sartorial construction but with specific tricks and a well-studied combination of the internal layers (all 100 per cent natural), Brioni has been able to find the right balance between style, quality and fit. We really like this style, and we created several versions – both leisure as well as formal. The last one we created is more sportif and it has a very light construction.

The Bandhgala is extremely significant in Indian culture – how did Brioni ensure authenticity and respect for the tradition while incorporating it into the brand’s global aesthetic?

Brioni always starts with a deep study of the country, its culture, and habits. We needed to understand the soul of this garment and the local research has been a fundamental aspect.

How does the House integrate sustainable practices, especially in bespoke tailoring, and what steps are taken to ensure that the materials used align with both the brand’s commitment to exceptional quality and its environmental responsibility?

Brioni designs and crafts in the spirit of slow luxury, a value for the planet and people that unites the craftsmen and communities behind the House. The company philosophy is based on traditional methods, that have a lower environmental impact and encourage customers to make responsible choices. The Brioni silhouette is timeless. We design for longevity, and we offer alteration and repair services to our clients. We aim to work with the best nature has to offer: vicuña, cashmere, silk, wool, linen and cotton. We carefully research exceptional and long-lasting fibres. We value precious raw materials. We adopt responsible practices and production methods to avoid any product disposal. We produce on request. Through our Made-to-Order and Bespoke Services, we only utilize what is required to complete each order. We value craftsmanship. 100 per cent Made in Italy, we mainly source from traditional Italian suppliers, with whom we have long-standing relationships.

Lastly, can you elaborate a little about the famed ‘Brioni method’ when it comes to tailoring?

Every Brioni fabric must pass a meticulous quality check where all the subtlest defects are marked – there are then several other quality checks along the whole suit production process, the so-called “Brioni Method”. This process requires 220 steps, 7000 meticulously hand-made hidden stitches, and more than 24 hours of workmanship. The handmade quality, 100% Made in Italy is of vital value to Brioni, and it encompasses the journey from manufacturing to finished product.