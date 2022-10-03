Everything to know about Fabrican, the material spray-painted on Bella Hadid

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 (26 September – 4 October) saw models strutting the runway in outfits by iconic designers. However, a moment that stood out and, if we might say, has been documented among the famous fashion ones in history is Coperni’s spray-painted Fabrican dress, which was worn by Bella Hadid. So, what is the brouhaha all about? Let’s see.

On 1 October 2022, supermodel Bella Hadid walked onto an illuminated platform in a white thong with her hands covering her chest at the close of the Coperni Spring 2023 show. She was then joined by two technicians who spray-painted a frock onto her body using Fabrican, as Hadid stood elegantly.

Once their job was done, a woman went onto the platform and cleaned up the rough edges of the so-called dress, finishing off with a slit along Hadid’s leg. Hadid then walked the runway in the fitted off-the-shoulder asymmetrical white Fabrican dress, which the audience witnessed with their mouths agape.

Many in the world of fashion were reminded of Alexander McQueen’s Spring 1999 show. During the show, Shalom Harlow was spray-painted on with a white multicoloured dress with black and neon-yellow paint by two robots. She then walked off the runway, dripping in paint.

Coming back to 2022, the moment from the Coperni show went viral on social media, with everyone wondering what this magic product was.

Here’s all we know about Fabrican, the material used to create Bella Hadid’s dress

The product is an instant spray-on. It is made of polymers and natural or synthetic fibres. When these materials come in contact with air, they dry up, resulting in a non-woven fabric.

According to Fabrican Ltd, “Fabrican is a patented instant, sprayable, non-woven Spray-on fabric, based in London, at the London Bioscience Innovation Centre.[sic.]”

Mentioning how the product can be used, the website states: “Spray fabric directly from a bottle on your body, create a seamless T-shirt sprayed instantly from a can and have the ability to spray clothing easily from a spray.”

Not just that, it uses “no ozone-depleting substances, compresses the industrial supply chain, making it more efficient, and reduces reliance on overseas component suppliers, thereby reducing its carbon footprint,” the website adds.

Fabrican in fashion

Bringing science and fashion together, this technology has captured the imagination of many across the industry. While it enables designers to create new and unique garments, the wearer can choose from an array of combinations.

Various textures can be achieved by adjusting the composition of the chemical. In fashion, it enables designers to make impromptu alterations as well as bespoke creations. Fabrican can also include fragrances, active constituents, as well as “conductive materials to interface with information technology.”

When combined with robotic spray technology, Fabrican sprayable technology can help “manufacture seamless sportswear garments, accommodating the creation of complex shapes and an array of designs and colours without the need for expensive or complex retooling.”

(Hero and featured images: bellahadid/Instagram)