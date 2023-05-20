Falguni and Shane Peacock on how Diana Penty’s Cannes look showcases the essence of India | Exclusive

Ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock have had a great debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Having dressed Mrunal Thakur last evening, the duo have now hit it out of the park with Diana Penty in a stunning golden co-ord set.

Penty made her debut at Festival de Cannes in 2019 and has since established herself as a fashion ‘it girl’ of sorts. She’s had some strong fashion moments and a strong sense of personal style. Her latest Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit is already earning her plaudits on social media with many claiming that her look is the best of the season as far as Indian showcases at Cannes is concerned.

“Having dressed Diana Penty in the past, we can attest to her refined, elegant, and effortlessly chic style. She possesses a keen eye for combining classic elements with modern trends, resulting in a truly contemporary aesthetic. What we personally love about her is that she maintains this sense of simplicity but she is pro to experimentation. She knows how to add a touch of individuality and elevate her looks without overpowering her overall aesthetic. This exceptional quality became even more apparent when we were entrusted with designing a custom couture look for her grand appearance at the Cannes,” Falguni and Shane Peacock told us in an exclusive interview.

“For this special occasion, we conceptualised a stunning golden co-ord set that exudes both statement-making allure and elements that represent the essence of India. The ensemble comprises a fitted skirt and a cropped top, meticulously crafted to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India. The golden hue chosen symbolises wealth, prosperity, and abundance, concepts deeply meaningful within Indian culture. The focal point of this ensemble lies in the elegant utilisation of gold thread, showcasing the impeccable mastery of Indian artisans through the renowned Badla technique. Carefully woven throughout the fabric, this intricate embroidery creates mesmerising patterns and designs, elevating the outfit into a work of art. Jewel-toned crystals—reminiscent of precious gems have been thoughtfully incorporated as embellishments, capturing and reflecting light, resulting in a shimmer that both catches the eye and exudes elegance. The Lehenga skirt is paired with a blouse in a similar hue. This impeccably tailored blouse boasts a flattering and perfect fit, further enhancing the overall allure of the outfit, exuding sophistication and grace,” they added.