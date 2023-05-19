Falguni and Shane Peacock on crafting Mrunal Thakur’s debut Cannes Film Festival look | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur made her highly anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival today, donning a remarkable ensemble by the talented designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, the designer duo talk about Mrunal Thakur’s outfit and India’s rich textile history.

For her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut, Mrunal Thakur opted for an elegant ivory evening gown, skillfully crafted by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The fitted gown featured strategically placed cutouts, adding a contemporary touch to the overall look. Delicate frills gracefully adorned the front, lending a subtle whimsical element. The gown was complemented by a waist cape that draped gracefully over the waistline, creating a captivating sense of drama. The bodice of the gown showcased intricate silk threadwork embroidery, sequins, acrylic applique, and opaque stones, while a refined trail with feathers completed the ensemble.

Excerpts from our exclusive interview with Falguni and Shane Peacock…

What inspired your choice of designs for Mrunal Thakur’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and how did you ensure the outfits embody sophistication and elegance while showcasing Indian embroidery?

It is Mrunal’s debut at the Cannes and we couldn’t have been happier to create a bespoke look for her for the red carpet. Having observed her style, we can say it is extremely versatile. Mrunal possesses a natural sense of individuality that empowers her to push the boundaries of fashion and fearlessly experiment. One notable aspect of Mrunal’s style is her ability to infuse traditional elements into her outfits, paying homage to her Indian heritage. She often incorporates Indian textiles, patterns, and embellishments in her ensembles, adding a touch of cultural authenticity and celebrating the beauty of Indian craftsmanship. This aligns perfectly with our brand’s aesthetics, making this association an ideal match. We are delighted to bring our creative vision to life, crafting a look that showcases the perfect fusion of contemporary fashion and Indian tradition. With Mrunal as one of our muses, we are confident that her Cannes appearance will be a remarkable celebration of style, grace and the timeless allure of Indian craftsmanship.

For Mrunal, we’ve created an ivory-hued evening gown that exudes sheer elegance and fashion-forward allure. The fitted ensemble seamlessly blends contemporary silhouette with the rich cultural heritage of India. The gown’s fitted silhouette celebrates Mrunal’s grace and sophistication. The strategically placed cutouts add a touch of modernity. These artfully crafted cutouts reveal just the right amount of skin, creating a tantalising balance between sensuality and refined charm. Adding a whimsical touch to the gown, delicate frills cascade gracefully in the front. These ethereal frills also capture the essence of a modern-day fairy tale. A standout feature of this gown is the waist cape. This flowing cape drapes elegantly over the waistline, cascading behind Mrunal, giving her a regal allure. It adds an element of drama and creates a stunning visual impact, making the gown a true statement piece.

The gown’s exquisite and intricate silk threadwork embroidery adorns the bodice and trails down the skirt. Each stitch tells a story of India’s rich textile heritage, showcasing the expertise of Indian artisans. The intricate motifs, inspired by traditional Indian culture, are brought to life with precision and skill, resulting in a tapestry of artistry that captures the attention and imagination. To enhance its allure further, the gown is embellished with shimmering sequins, stones, and feathers along the trail. Through its silk threadwork embroidery, traditional motifs and opulent embellishments, this gown serves as a representation of India’s rich artistic traditions. It pays homage to the country’s heritage, showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail that has been perfected over generations.

As established designers with an impressive legacy, how do you feel about representing India and its craftsmanship on the global fashion stage at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival?

We’re really excited to mark our debut at the Cannes Film Festival! Representing India and its rich craftsmanship on the global fashion stage at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival is an incredible honour and of immense pride for us as designers. We believe that India possesses a truly diverse and cultural heritage and through our work, we strive to showcase the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship to the world. Being able to present our creations at such renowned events allows us to bring the spotlight of global stature to the exquisite artistry, traditional techniques and opulence of Indian fashion. It gives us a platform to highlight the craftsmanship of our skilled artisans and their techniques that are passed down through generations. Such opportunities and platforms not only make us feel like designers but also as ambassadors of Indian fashion. We aim to redefine Indian couture and present a contemporary and forward-thinking perspective. By infusing our designs with elements of Indian aesthetics, intricate embroideries and handcrafted details, we strive to create a unique fusion of modernity and tradition.

The Cannes Film Festival—with its global reach and influence, also provides us with an incredible opportunity to showcase our creativity at yet another international event. It allows us to interact with international celebrities, fashion influencers, and industry professionals, enabling us to share the stories behind our designs and the immense talent within the Indian fashion industry. We hope to inspire a greater appreciation for Indian fashion and ultimately contribute to the growth and recognition of Indian craftsmanship on the global stage. We hope our creations also reflect the magnificence and richness of Indian culture, firming India’s status as a global fashion powerhouse.

With over 18 years of experience, you have dressed celebrities for major international events. How do you keep reinventing your designs and staying relevant in the ever-evolving fashion industry?

As designers, we believe that reinvention is key to staying relevant in the ever-evolving industry that fashion is. We constantly draw inspiration from various sources to keep our designs avant-garde and innovative. We immerse ourselves in art, architecture, travel, culture and heritage, allowing us to explore new ideas and push boundaries. We understand the importance of being aware of the latest fashion movements, while also staying true to our brand identity and design philosophy. We strongly believe that staying connected with our audience and clients is crucial. We pay close attention to their preferences and the changing demands of the market. This ensures that our creations resonate with our target market and continue to be in demand. We constantly challenge ourselves to explore new techniques, materials, and silhouettes.

We strive to incorporate cutting-edge technology into our design process, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of industry advancements. Additionally, we place a strong emphasis on craftsmanship. While we innovate and experiment, we never compromise on the quality and artistry of our designs. The meticulous attention to detail and exquisite handwork that define our brand remain consistent, providing a sense of continuity while adapting to contemporary aesthetics. Lastly but most importantly, we believe in the power of storytelling. Each collection we create has a narrative behind it, reflecting our vision and inspiration. By telling stories through our designs, we connect with our audience on a deeper level, creating an emotional connection that transcends trends and time. It is these elements that enable us to remain relevant, push creative boundaries and continue to make a mark in the dynamic and ever-changing fashion industry.