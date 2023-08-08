Saree lover’s paradise: Famous sarees of India and where to buy them

A wonder in six yards, a saree is not just a favourite ethnic pick for an Indian woman but is also a legacy of craftsmanship. Not only have the saree types of India found a special place in our wardrobes as both daily and festive wear but they have also been worn by people belonging to various ethnicities across the globe.
While you may have several sarees stacked in your wardrobes, do you have all of India’s iconic ones? Find out from this guide that tells you about the various kinds to have in your collection and where to buy them.
How to choose the best sarees in India
When choosing a saree, always pay attention to factors like fabric, season and occasion.
Fabrics like cotton are best suited for summers, but they can be difficult to manage as they tend to crease easily. Cotton ones can be difficult to drape as well if you are a beginner.
A georgette saree can look great for a party and can be easily worn and managed, as the fabric is light, does not crease and is pliable.
If you are a beginner, choose lightweight fabrics like soft silks or organza as they are easy to drape and carry. A good saree is judged primarily by its fabric quality, weave and detailing.
How to wear a saree?
Check out this tutorial on how to drape a saree correctly.
Here are the most famous types of sarees to add to your collection
With its origin in Gujarat and Rajasthan, a bandhani saree showcases patterns created by tying small knots using a binding technique and is then dyed. These sarees are available in a variety of colours, fabrics and patterns.
Also known as Kasavu saree, it has its origin in Kerala, the southern state of India. Traditional Kerala sarees are handwoven and have an ivory colour. They feature a simple yet rich golden zari border. You can also find Kerala sarees adorned with woven-in coloured borders, paintings and other embellishments.
Originating in the state of Rajasthan, lehariya sarees are often seen in bright colours with distinctive patterns on them. The saree takes its name after the Rajasthani word for waves, lehariya, as the dying pattern results in a wave-shaped design.
The pride of Odisha, sambalpuri sarees are handwoven with ikat patterns and are made with hours of meticulous and expert craftsmanship. The warp and weft of the fabric are tied and dyed before weaving them in to produce patterns. You can get sambalpuri sarees in fabrics like cotton and silk.
Muga silk sarees find their origin in the state of Assam. Historically, they were worn by the royal families of Assam. Muga silk is extremely delicate and glossy. With a golden tint, these sarees are also extremely durable, making them any saree lover’s priced possession.
Among the most famed sarees of South India is the kancheepuram or kanjivaram saree, which originates from the temple town of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. In a traditional kancheepuram saree, the body and border are separately woven and attached later, which distinguishes this type from other sarees. They are made using the purest mulberry silk, gold and silver threads, which often make them expensive. Kancheepuram sarees are available in a wide range of colours and are the favourite pick of most South Indian brides.
Pochampally or ikat sarees are handwoven. They originate from Telangana. These sarees feature traditional and intricate geometric patterns also known as Paagadu bandhu (ikat).
The tant saree originates from West Bengal. These are beautiful handwoven cotton sarees famous for being in red and white. They are, however, available in other colours as well. The sarees are known for their light and transparent fabric.
Kashmir is home to the famous jamewar sarees. They are embellished with the famous aari embroidery work of Kashmir.
The origin of the banarasi saree is in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They have garnered fame globally and are the ultimate choice of any Indian bride who loves a rich look. Banarasi sarees are made of pure silk and are rich with a golden or silver zari border. They are heavy, owing to the elaborate and intricate embellishments which also add a royal touch to the sarees.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: A saree can be worn in many ways. You can check tutorials online to get a complete idea of how to drape a saree.
Answer: Sarees are typically worn for traditional functions like a wedding.
Answer: There are different varieties of sarees in India which find their origins in various states of the country.
Answer: Sarees should be chosen primarily keeping in mind the fabric and the work it features. While a heavily embellished or pure silk saree can go well for a function like a wedding, you can wear a sheer flowy saree for a simple function like a party. Colours should also be considered when choosing a saree. Opt for lighter tones for daywear and darker ones for the evening.
Answer: Always follow washing instructions from the manufacturer. You should air out your saree in mild sunlight after use. Neatly wrap your saree in a soft cotton or mulmul cloth or use a dedicated saree bag for storage.