Saree lover’s paradise: Famous sarees of India and where to buy them

A wonder in six yards, a saree is not just a favourite ethnic pick for an Indian woman but is also a legacy of craftsmanship. Not only have the saree types of India found a special place in our wardrobes as both daily and festive wear but they have also been worn by people belonging to various ethnicities across the globe.

While you may have several sarees stacked in your wardrobes, do you have all of India’s iconic ones? Find out from this guide that tells you about the various kinds to have in your collection and where to buy them.

How to choose the best sarees in India

When choosing a saree, always pay attention to factors like fabric, season and occasion.

Fabrics like cotton are best suited for summers, but they can be difficult to manage as they tend to crease easily. Cotton ones can be difficult to drape as well if you are a beginner.

A georgette saree can look great for a party and can be easily worn and managed, as the fabric is light, does not crease and is pliable.

If you are a beginner, choose lightweight fabrics like soft silks or organza as they are easy to drape and carry. A good saree is judged primarily by its fabric quality, weave and detailing.

How to wear a saree?

Check out this tutorial on how to drape a saree correctly.

Here are the most famous types of sarees to add to your collection