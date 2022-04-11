The battle for the coolest upcoming fashion collaborations is on!

Reebok is adding zing to athleisure with some of our favourite 90s cartoon characters while Stella McCartney is gearing up for the second season of her collaboration with Disney. Fashion is definitely in the mood to add a dash of nostalgia and fun to its repertoire. Here are some of the coolest upcoming fashion collaborations to keep an eye on.

Just when you thought fashion couldn’t be more inclusive it gives you a thousand reasons to prove you wrong. Fashion infused with wit and style always finds a place in our wardrobes. Speaking of which, we have some of the most bewitching upcoming fashion collaborations to vouch for. From Stella McCartney’s high fashion wit and Disney’s fiery ‘fantasia’ to Adidas kickstarting the season with some crystal bedecked sneakers, we have a riveting listicle of upcoming fashion collaborations that you wouldn’t want to miss for the world.

Best of fashion and fusion: Coolest upcoming fashion collaborations

Reebok x The Jetsons and Flintstones

Sangeet Paryani’s sneaker platform, Superkicks is back with what it’s best at. Their newest drop, Reebok x The Jetsons and Flintstones is here to give you your best foot forward. With one foot in the past and another in the future, this upcoming fashion collaboration is all set to turn your sneakerheads this way. With sizes ranging from UK 7 to 10, priced at INR 7,999 this range drags you to Bedrock’s prehistoric past and Orbit City’s tracts of the future.

Tiger Marrón x Nitya Arora

The fine instance of leather luxury joined forces with the intricate jewellery artist just to give you a jaw-dropping collection. Tiger Marrón x Nitya Arora’s ‘Tiger Fish’ collection is THE most elitist handbag range worth hoarding. From ‘stepping out for a brunch with my girls’ to ‘it’s a date night!’ The collection caters to all your needs. With Tiger Marron’s leather craftsmanship and Nitya Arora’s intricate jewellery designs ‘Tiger Fish’ is one fashion collaboration to look out for. This splendid range of totes to minis is definitely going to gather all the space in your wardrobes.

Levi’s x Deepika Padukone 2.0

Well, it’s time to relive the casual and chic essence of Levi’s and its playful range of clothing. Levi’s x Deepika Padukone is back for the second season. Deepika Padukone, the queen of B-town calls it dibs for everything chic and stylish. Likewise, Levi’s tends to amalgamate the charm of the 70s with DP’s signature cool and effortlessly sexy style. Wide-legged to the trucker and high-waist taper fit denim the collection is an all-inclusive one. With earthy neutrals, a looser fit, and a slouchier vibe this collection is all about adding some chic essence to your summer style. So, take cues for your summer wardrobe as it’s all about the joy of the sunny days.

Paul Smith x Priya Ahluwalia

Well, gear up as fashion’s about to go uphill from here on! The two true blue instances of creativity and art are collaborating for a premium collection. ‘Paul Smith x Priya Ahluwalia’, yes to read it right, it just happened. Kneading the essence of India and Nigeria with Smith’s love for sports, this 11-piece limited collection is the one to eye for. With a shared vision of creativity and sustainability at its core, this upcoming fashion collaboration is all about taking cues from their archives. Furthermore, the collection features 100% organic and biodegradable fabrics, contributing to the earth in their mind.

Stella McCartney x Disney

Well, it’s time to go down memory lane and relive all your Disney quirks with fashion on your mind. Stella McCartney x Disney is one fashion collaboration reminding us of the unending magic of Walt Disney. McCarney fuses Disney’s previous charm ‘Fantasia’ into a playful spring collection. Kneading the classic animated film with aesthetics relevant today, this collection is all about celebrating spring with reference to legendary Disney classics. Apart from being a playful recollection, the designer pertains to sustainability by using recycled fabrics infused with Smith’s vision of youthful athleisure.

Jacquemus x Net-A-Porter

If you’re not yet vacation-ready then you’re definitely about to be. The Jacquemus x Net-A-Porter collaboration is all set to drive you on the summer bandwagon. Inspired by the ‘Sun and Sea’ the two covetable brands weave together the supple hues and the youthful vibe of the spring. The 23 piece capsule collection is all about statement-worthy bags, ready-to-wear apparel, and ample accessories by the french label. So, think no more and get your hands on this subtle range of luxury.

Swarovski x Adidas

It’s time to go crystal clear in the land of kicks with this distinctive collaboration, Swarovski x Adidas. Adidas’s latest drop in collaboration with the striking Predator Edge crystal limited edition sure takes brilliance on the field a notch higher. The predator edge crystal is all set to give you a memorable shining moment to behold. With a vision to shine, this collection will take you from the pitch to the party within seconds. The iconic 3 stripes featuring thousands of crystals embedded in the outer boot is what makes this collaboration one of its kind.

Jean-Charles de Castlebajac x Uniter Colors of Benetton

With an ode to love, trust, and values, Jean-Charles De Castlebajac collaborates with the United Colors of Benetton to shower the essence of love infused with some splendid hues. This groundbreaking capsule counts as a renaissance tending to give hope with their everyday wear staple pieces. From intricately knitted sweaters, trench coats printed shirts, to delightful denim the ‘United States of Love’ collection is all about celebrating the warmth of love with the brightness of colours. With affordable prices and a great quality of design that speaks the language of love, this fashion collaboration is all the optimism you need.

Header Image: Courtesy Reebok x The Jetsons and Flintstones. Featured Image: Courtesy Jacquemus x Net-A-Porter.