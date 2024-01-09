Fashion forecast 2024: fashion trends that’ll continue their run in 2024

When we all were taking memories and moments from 2023 into 2024, the fashion enthusiasts were busy packing a few trends along the way and that gave us a list of a few fads that might continue their reign in the new year as well. So, here’s our fashion forecast for 2024!

Innovation and refurbishment lie at the core of fashion and that is something we witness with each passing year. It feels like yesterday that I was reminiscing about what a spectacular year 2023 was, and the next thing I know the calendars for fashion weeks in 2024 were out and about already. 2023 was a total banger courtesy of some groundbreaking shows, new beginnings and iconic moments that left an intrinsic impact on the history of fashion, we expect 2024 to top it all up and I’m sure it will! The New Year means a new age for fashion, but as a part of the fashion forecast for 2024, we see a few stunning fashion trends and fads of 2023 continuing their run in 2024. With that said, since fashion weeks are about to commence in no time, here are a few fashion trends that we think might be a part of 2024 as well.

Fashion trends from 2023 to 2024: fashion forecast 2024

Barbiecore continues

You might want to hold on to those shades of pink in your closets for now at least, as it seems like the Barbiecore trend ain’t going anywhere anytime soon! Margot Robbie may have kickstarted the craze, but the fashion connoisseurs made it into one of the biggest and most catchy trends in 2023, and I think we are not done yet, there’s more pink coming our way in 2024 as well.

The rise of streetwear

More so than a trend, streetwear is more like a category that seems to have taken a whole lot of space in our wardrobes, especially in 2023 and I can sense the same continuing in 2024 too. The need to laze around while being chic and stylish is what the streetwear space offers, hence giving this trend a huge, especially amongst the GenZ crowd.

Quite Luxury

Call it minimalism or quite luxury, this trend kickstarted in 2023 and left an intrinsic impact so much so that I don’t see it going anywhere in 2024. Logomania sure has its moment time and again, but quite luxury is evergreen and is synonymous with chic and classy fashion.

Neutral palette

Speaking of fashion forecast 2024, while trends like Barbiecore are prominent amongst millennials and GenZ, simultaneously there is also an inclination towards following a neutral palette. Capsule closets drenched in neutrals and pastels are here to stay be it 2023 or 2024. All-time classics are not going to fade away that easily.

Y2K is still relevant

Fashion trends that were all the rage back in the aughts always find a way back especially the ones prominent in the 2000s aka the Y2K trend! From low-rise denims, and trucker hats, to all the things that give us major nostalgia can be seen in 2024 as well. So, keep an eye on the ramps you might find a Y2K look to obsess over.

Denim days

Yes, we know this is not a new trend, but the variations to this one are infinite! While one talks about the fashion forecast 2024 it seemed like the denim fever peaked in 2023 and I think it’ll continue to do so in 2024. While some manifest the return of skinny jeans in 2024, there are designers using denim for those cami tops, cowboy boots, flared dresses and whatnot. So, the denim days continue their reign as it is!

