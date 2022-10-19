Fashion influencer Hanna Khan and the art of dopamine dressing

She literally broke the internet as the first bride to ever wear an Elie Saab creation for her wedding. Ever since, there’s been no turning back for fashion content creator, Hanna Khan. We talk to the statuesque social media star about her journey and fashion choices.

Fashion has always been a focus for the young creator, “I’ve always had an impeccable eye for fashion owing to my family’s embroidery export business. I was at the forefront there for 3-4 years before I became a full-time fashion blogger. I began creating content in 2019 while I working alongside my father’s company. I remember doing my first photoshoot branding myself as a fashion influencer wearing and styling pieces from my own wardrobe. It’s been a slow and steady growth journey ever since and I’m grateful for how much appreciation my style and outfit choices have gotten me.” she shares about her journey into the content universe.

A quick chat with the content creator Hanna Khan on her fashion choices:

Describe your personal style.

My personal style is a testament to my flair for fashion, elegance, and all things luxury. I like to keep it classic and chic with a hint of sexy.

How do you balance your personal aesthetic while working with brands?

I’m very selective when it comes to working with fashion brands and would only promote something I feel comfortable and confident wearing. The brand has to match my style aesthetic and genuinely appeal to me, for me to recommend it to my audiences.

What’s one assumption about fashion influencers you wish you could do away with?

That our job is just about looking pretty in front of the camera and is super glamorous. I think we all have our tough days and struggle at times to put out a happy face for Instagram. Immense hard work, creative thinking, hours and consistency go behind a single post that people see on Instagram.

A trend that you love right now…

The oversized trend so I can be fashionable and comfortable at the same time.

A trend you will never try…

Low-rise jeans, it’s just a big fat NO from me.

One piece of clothing you’ve had for the longest time in your wardrobe?

A cashmere sweater that my mom gifted me years ago. It’s a beautiful taupe colour and something I carry with me for all my winter holidays.

If someone was to go through your handbag what would be the most useful thing and the most bizarre thing they would find?

The most useful would be perfume and medicines. I love the Jo Malone minis for travel. I literally have medicines in every bag and my friends laugh at me for how extra cautious and paranoid I am.

All Images: Courtesy Hanna Khan/IG.