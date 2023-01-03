As BLACKPINK’s Jisoo turns 28, here’s some fashion inspo from the diva

Over the years, we’ve seen the diva in black mini dresses, hyper-feminine silhouettes, oversized fits, chic streetwear, and more. As Blackpink’s Jisoo turns 28, LSA looks back at some of her fashion moments to give you all the inspiration you’ll need to emulate her style.

Off-duty style of Jisoo from BLACKPINK

Oversized

Cozy, relaxed, and oh-so-chic. Jisoo knows how to pull off an oversized pullover, accessorising it with a variety of accessories to create the cutest style. Jisoo wore a grey oversized pullover as a minidress, along with knee-high socks, creating an effortlessly casual, sporty-stylish style. The addition of knee socks added a playful, flirtatious, and girly edge to the look.

Feminine Silhouettes

Ruffles, tiny florals, and flared silhouettes. These outfits exude girlish allure while being cool, sophisticated, and elegant.

Tweed

Jisoo has embraced the iconic tweed print in a variety of elegant, casual, and sleek designs. She paired a blue tweed dress with a mini backpack to keep things casual yet edgy-glamorous.

School Girl Aesthetic

Jisoo nails the schoolgirl aesthetic, although she doesn’t keep it entirely classic. In a more minimalist, contemporary-vibe look, she channelled the ’90s with a skirt in a classic schoolgirl plaid design. The skirt is worn with a cropped halter neck waistcoat and an untucked white shirt. She accented the ensemble with a tie to complete the schoolgirl look.

Sets

Jisoo’s preppy sets are surely suitable for all-year-round style inspiration. Twinsets are ideal for both cold and hot regions. This ivory ensemble is extremely beautiful and screams I’m ready to party. If you want to wear this in winter, just slip on a fur jacket and you’re set.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy sooyaaa__/Instagram