Top fashion trends that had a huge moment in 2022

With 2022 coming to an end it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 that defined the year with utmost grace!

It seemed like yesterday that we were hoarding plenty of trends and styles in our wardrobes, courtesy of several stunning episodes of fashion weeks and streetwear fashion. And now with just a blink of an eye, we’re all set to bid 2022 a warm adieu in just a few days, feels surreal right? The year 2022 was much bolder, brighter, and louder in terms of style and fashion! Amidst the turbulence caused by the pandemic, fashion always found its way back to business. This year was nothing less than a rollercoaster for the domain of fashion. With Y2K trends bagging the spotlight, hemlines getting higher, and corsets adding the style quotient to fashion marking its advent in the metaverse, all of this combined is what highlights the sartorial calendar for 2022. Since the end of the year is all about reminiscing, so let us take a moment and recall the biggest fashion trends of 2022, that defined the year and see if they bag a spot in 2023 as well.

Biggest fashion trends of 2022

The barbiecore aesthetic

First up had to be the one defining the colour palette of 2022 aka the barbiecore trend. The colour had quite a moment in 2022! From Valentino’s Pink PP Collection being the highlight, Louis Vuitton paying an ode to the colour with the Rani Pink collection, to Masaba Gupta’s #RaniCore ensemble taking the spotlight, the barbiecore trend sure played the protagonist in 2022.

Micro mini skirts

‘That’s too short for me’ said no girl ever. Skirts have been residing in our closets for ages, but just when we thought they couldn’t get any shorter, the spring-summer trends in 2022 proved us wrong. A special thanks to Dior and Prada for dropping these micro mini skirts in the lineup of fashion trends of 2022. So, If you still haven’t envisaged yourself in these runway looks then what are you waiting for? Hurry up, and slay those hemlines before they go long again.

Butterfly tops

Taking inspiration from the archives, butterfly tops came flying back this year and are currently having a big moment in the domain of fashion. From Cher, and Dua Lipa to B-town’s millennial diva Janhvi Kapoor, this trend is not ready to leave our closets yet.

Corsets and bustiers

Well, speaking of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 corsets and bustier tops dominated not just our closets, but the ramps too this year. Keeping the charm of the Victorian era alive with a hint of the GenZ sass, corsets were seen donned by not just the Hollywood but the Bollywood glitterati too.

Make way for monochrome fashion

Monochrome fashion was yet another trend spotted in most closets in 2022. From western wear to traditional ensembles, monochrome looks took over most of our sartorial preferences in 2022.

Catsuits are a thing

Onesies are the easiest and one of the most unconventional trends that took the spotlight this year. From Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid, all these divas aced the trend like a pro.

Love for leather

The biker chic aesthetic aka the leather on the leather look was undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion trends of 2022. From glossy leather pants, and oversized coats to bodycon dresses, leather sure was the mood board for most of 2022.

The sassy sheer trend

Switching to a transparent wardrobe was one of the agendas of the fashion police this year. Walking down the ramp transparent silhouettes are one trend grabbing the spotlight. From Burberry, Chanel, and Acne Studios to Tory Burch, the sheer trend is a smokin’ hot addition to this lineup.

Oversized is the new fit!

Oversized is undoubtedly the new fit on size charts! From puffer jackets to bulging blazers, wearing double your size might not have been a fashion statement earlier, but now it sure is ‘THE’ style statement. So, let us see if the trend continues to surprise us in 2023 as well.

Power suits were in power

Power suits were definitely in power when it comes to the biggest fashion trends of 2022. From B-town celebs, and Hollywood glitterati to top designers, each and everyone left no stone unturned in giving the trend a nod.

Mini bags- the IT accessory

Totes and slings do have their fair share of the audience but seems like mini bags are taking over the accessory game of late. Be it, Valentino, Dior or Outhouse for that matter, I’m sure mini bags are here to stay!

Hero Image: Courtesy Dualipa/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Maisonvalentino/IG