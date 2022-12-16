From cyber girl to angelic textures: These fashion trends will be everywhere in 2023

What do fringed dresses and jackets, tulle sleeves, 2000s rom coms and video games have in common? They’re all fashion trends that will be taking up space in your closet come 2023 if Pinterest’s trend report has any say.

Each year, Pinterest puts together a guide to the biggest emerging trends they’re seeing on the horizon, from those that build upon existing favourites (hello, Y2K resurgence) to those that seemingly came out of nowhere and are now ready to take over, trickling down from the runways to your local Target or finding footing on TikTok or Instagram.

Whether your personal style is ethereal and romantic or sleek and edgy, you’ll find something to spark your sartorial flame and get you ready for the new year. Check out seven fashion trends to keep on your radar for your next shopping trip.

Fashion trends you will see in 2023

Fringed dresses

Call it the Dolly Parton effect. Indulge your inner rodeo star or free-spirited Woodstock attendee with fringed textures on dresses and jackets alike. While suede and leather fringe is the classic go-to, rhinestone fringe adds irresistible sparkle, especially when paired with a denim jacket. Fringe is fun on sleeves, skirt hems and even on wedding dresses—another emerging trend Pinterest noted for the coming year.

Think pink

Barbiecore will only get bigger and better, especially when the highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theatres in July. The doll with the never-ending closet continues to inspire fashion trendsetters, specifically with pink miniskirt ensembles that would make Elle Woods jealous. When you’re planning your spring and summer wardrobe, take a cue from Barbie and her crew and think (bright) pink!

Gamer girl vibes

Think 3023, not 2023. Cyber chic will be all the rage, with video games and galactic glamour influencing our outfits. Even if you’re not a gamer, you can channel the techie look with futuristic glasses, loose-fitting jeans, and lots of black and silver and shiny chrome textures to give off that Rihanna in Ocean’s 8 allure.

Dystopian & avant garde inspiration

Sci-fi influence will also be felt via more dystopian, avant garde looks inspired by movies like Dune and Mad Max. Think of lots of drapey layers (Rick Owens would approve) or sleek catsuits with boots and long jackets. If it feels like something Katniss Everdeen would wear to battle at the Capitol, it’s probably on trend for 2023.

Angelic texture

If dystopian chic isn’t your thing, look to the heavens for 2023’s fashion trends update on the romantic cottagecore trend. Instead of floral prints, think lace, ruffles, tulle and shimmer—soft, delicate and otherworldly textures that make you feel ethereal. Tulle sleeves, ruffled shirts and glimmering fabrics will have a moment in the spotlight; you can lean in and pile on the frills, or toughen them up with boots and a leather jacket.

Romcom-core

Cue up your favourite ‘00s romantic comedies and take style cues from Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner, Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Gabrielle Union in Deliver Us from Eva or Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30. Think miniskirts, tube tops, slip dresses and cargo pants in bright colours and prints, and accessorise with butterfly or claw clips, mini bags and lots of sparkly rhinestone details.

“Cool Girl” aesthetic

The “cool girl” aesthetic continues to reign supreme on the trend scene, though we’re interested to see how the trend evolves over the next year. Hallmarks of the cool girl look include baggy jeans, cropped tees, hair in a claw clip, oversized jackets, cool sunglasses and sneakers—like Hailey Bieber out and about in her endless supply of vintage Levi’s and leather coats, Bella Hadid’s signature street style or Zendaya’s casual, off-duty style.

