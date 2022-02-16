6 of the hottest winter headgears you need to battle cold temperatures

One of the most ultra-chic things about the cold season is its fashion. Be it a puffed-up romper jacket or leather thigh-high boots with denims, winter makes you mix and match all your fabrics and layer them to make you fine-tune your personal style. However, apart from outfits, this season is best to experiment with accessories, especially when it comes to winter headgears.

Here we are with a list of uber-chic and trendy headwears that you can flamboyantly flaunt and carry with your coats and jackets every time you step out this season.

Cool fashion winter headgear you need in your wardrobe

Balaclava

Balaclava is a winter headgear that is here to stay forever. This is a classic one and comes with multiple exciting prints if you’re looking to opt for one. Not just that, it is designed with a detached hood and easily covers your head and warms your ears properly. This fashion piece is designed with multiple ways to wear it and allows you to expose only a part of the face. One can even choose Balaclavas for warmth under bike helmets for extra warmth.

Beanie

You can never go wrong with beanies since they are considered a wardrobe staple. These headgears are not just worn with overloaded and puffed up sweaters but also suit your fall fashion. Even if you’re out for a picnic or dressed up formally with overcoats, Beanies are quite cosy and keep your ears warm throughout the season. You can even keep a beanie handy during snowfall as they’re great comforters for your head.

Bucket Hat

If you track a lot of A-list celebrities, they’re often spotted wearing a fuzzy and furry bucket hat. Recently, style icons like Megan Fox and Rihanna have been snapped in these gorgeous looking winter fashion pieces in their outings. One of the best things about this winter accessory is the faux fur and prints that they come with. A bucket looks super-chic and goes with almost any outfit, be it a casual jacket and sneakers or a long, heavy coat.

Pom pom cap

Pom pom caps can be ultra addictive if you’re obsessed with chic street style. All thanks to their colourful prints and festive vibes, they’re gender-neutral headgear that can be carried by both men and women. Also, did you know there’s a reason behind those furry balls attached to the tip of your head? Yes, the trend of sewing a spherical smush of cloth on the crown area dates back to the 19th century. It is said that French soldiers used to wear this pom pom cap to protect themselves while firing guns at war.

Cossack

If you’re absolutely obsessed with headgears, this one’s a must-have. Cossack is a furry oversized winter headgear from Russia that earlier used to be worn by elderly men. However, now it is well suited for both men and women. If you’re a fan of formals, then this hat goes perfectly with winter coats and other such outfits. This headgear gives classic and elegant vibes and protects your head amidst the chilly winter breeze like none other.

Trapper hat

Trapper hat, also known as aviator pilot bomber hat, is a vintage fashion piece that has been around for decades. This classy accessory used to be worn by Canadian pilots while they flew on high altitudes. These plane props are designed with suede in the inner side with flaps hanging out on the ears, which help protect your head and ears. Trapper hats, lately, have become a go-to pick for winter fashion and people prefer these headgears for their warmth and comfort.

Hero image: Courtesy Chris Lorensson/Unsplash; Feature image: Courtesy Megan Fox/Instagram