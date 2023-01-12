5 fast fashion labels that took a leap into the beauty space

Our wardrobes are filled to the brim with outfits from some of our favourite fast fashion brands, but what if we told you that these brands are on a spree to carve a niche and reach your beauty cabinets as well? After pretty much dominating the fashion scene for years. these brands want to take a deep dive into the beauty space and deliver products that work high-end, on affordable prices. Here’s taking you through some of these fast fashion brands that are climbing up the ladder as beauty brands as well.

The beauty industry is turning out to be one of the most lucrative industries, courtesy of several celebrities, influencers as well dermatologists making a grand entrance into the beauty space with their own product lines. After celebrities like Selena Gomez, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Hailey Beiber and many more have strutted into the beauty space, seems like fast fashion labels are not ready to settle just for apparel and are keen on grabbing any opportunity to hop onto the beauty bandwagon. Be it your skincare routines or your make-up vanities, you’ll have names like KKW Beauty, Rare Beauty, Rhode, Lovechild, Kay Beauty and many more consistently showing up. With so many new lines launched already, the beauty space is an abyss, ever-welcoming newer brands and products, based on trends. So, let us list a few fast fashion labels that launched their beauty lines in recent years and have managed to deliver good product lines.

Fast fashion brands that forayed into beauty

Zara Beauty

First up we have a brand that is without a doubt occupying most of our wardrobe spaces, right ladies? Well, it’s time to empty some space in your makeup vanities as Zara debuts its first-ever comprehensive beauty collection. From lip oils, flawless foundations, sleek brushes, and matte lip shades to nail paints, Zara’s beauty section is filled to the brim with all things beauty and makeup. With virtual try-on features and refillable products to keep the brand’s name alive in the shape, the brand is worthy of grabbing all the spotlight in the beauty space.

Sheglam

Shein is one brand we’re all well aware of and obsessed with! Shein is known for causing a storm in our wardrobes for quite a long now, but one cannot walk past the fact that they have an equally stunning range of beauty products under the name of Sheglam. As per what the name sounds, the brand is all about adding that glam quotient to your vanity kits.

Boohoo Beauty

The popular fast fashion label Boohoo surprised the fans by announcing their official advent into the beauty space. The brand which was earlier lauded for its statement-worthy pieces is now being appreciated for its first-ever vegan beauty range. Apart from being vegan the brand also offers recyclable packaging, vibrant eyeshadow palettes, and other exciting products for brows, lips, and face.

NovaBeauty

Amidst the wave of celebrity beauty brands last year, Fashion Nova, a popular fast fashion brand took a leap into the stream of beauty with NovaBeauty. With self-expression and confidence at the core of all the products, NovaBeauty is worthy of catching all the space in your vanity kits.

Studiowest

Speaking of fast fashion labels foraying into beauty, Westside is yet another brand that took us by surprise by launching Studiowest, a beauty playground for women. It may have been long back, but one just couldn’t mention it in this lineup. With diversity at the brand’s core, it offers all things beauty, skincare, and everything in between those lines.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Zara/IG