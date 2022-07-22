FDCI India Couture Week 2022 marks 15 glorious years this season

FDCI India Couture Week 2022 is back in physical format with 13 of the finest couturiers bringing their style sensibilities and fashion flair to life this season.

Bouncing back post the pandemic definitely seemed like a moonshot, but fashion sure knows how to find its way back not just to your wardrobes, but at the ramps too. Speaking of being back with a bang, hold your breath as it’s time to commence the 15th year of FDCI India Couture Week 2022. Yes, you read that right, after two long years of virtually appreciating collections and owing it to the digital platforms, the Couture Week is back with a physical format in association with Lotus Makeup and of course with 13 of the finest couturiers from all over the country.

Scrolling over the gram for the latest couture collection took a front seat for the last two years, but the energy that tags along with the old-school methods is definitely unmatchable. This year is not just special because of reminiscing the glory days of the past, but also because we commence the 15th year of this heartfelt ode to hope and resilience. So, brace yourselves, as you’re about to witness the extravagance and the charms of fashion, reimagined by 13 of these magnificent couturiers, and if you still have your doubts, have a look at this daunting lineup below, and you’ll be in awe of the concepts that these designers are bringing in.

FDCI India Couture Week 2022 orderly lineup

Day 1: Tarun Tahiliani

Well, you need a poetic understanding for this one as Tarun Tahiliani’s collection ‘The Painterly Dream’ is all set to commence the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, today on the 22nd of July. Amalgamating the beauty of the Indian craft along with the best of west is what the said designer’s collection is all about.

Day 2: Rahul Mishra

Next up we have the one who recently sprinkled his charms at the Paris Couture Week and is now all set to offer an ode to his roots with his collection ‘The Tree of Life’ at the India Couture Week. The ace designer wishes to embrace the magic of nature in accordance with a plethora of floral prints and bright colour palettes.

Day 3: JJ Valaya

Brace yourselves as the third day is all set to transport you and your design ethos to the land of Spain, as JJ Valaya presents to you his latest collection ALMA, meaning soul in Spanish, and marks 30 glorious years in the field. From luxurious fabrics, inspired prints, and elegant details to Valaya’s much-loved embroideries define this season’s collection.

Day 4: Varun Bahl

The fourth day is all about embracing the tiniest details of nature in the form of splendid self-woven fabrics and handcrafted embroideries as Varun Bahl will be presenting his collection which is inspired by the bounty of nature and the charms of the flora and fauna.

Day 5: Anju Modi and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

It’s all about double trouble on the fifth day, well it definitely is going to be the best fashion dilemma one has been through. As we have Anju Modi and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna marking the day with their exquisite collections. While the former is all set to step out of the box this time with her youthful collection, the latter duo is keen on taking the contemporary styles a notch above with ‘Fibonacci’ their upcoming couture collection.

Day 6: Dolly J and Suneet Varma

Taking the double trouble streak ahead we have Dolly J and Suneet Varma all set to make the most of day six at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. With Dolly J’s ‘Meraki’ showcasing a true picture of art with love, care, and soul and Suneet Varma’s attempt to infuse the old-school Indian traditions with modern-day aesthetics, the sixth day is definitely going to be an eye-catching one.

Day 7: Falguni Shane Peacock and Siddartha Tytler

Falguni Shane Peacock’s French architectural play infused with the Indian architectural aspects and Siddartha Tytler making a debut at the ICW and launching a blingy bridal collection this season is what the seventh day of the series comprises of.

Day 8: Amit Aggarwal and Kunal Rawal

The eighth day marks the celebration of human connection by Amit Aggarwal and it also celebrates 15 glorious years of Kunal Rawal appreciating the magnificent evolution of couture for men in India.

Day 9: Anamika Khanna

Lastly, we have Anamika Khanna pulling down the curtains for FDCI India Couture Week 2022. The prime designer will undoubtedly blow our minds with her extravagant vision of fashion and style.

All images courtesy: Instagram.