FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: The most stylish uniforms to look out for

It’s the biggest of all games. It’s the loudest. And, it’s back after nearly five years. It is the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This time it is being hosted in Qatar and football fanatics are all charged up to hit the stadium and cheer for their team. With just a few days left for the actions to unfold, fans are in for an early football mania as we bring forth some of the most incredible FIFA World Cup kits and stylish jerseys from this year’s event.

Starting from November 20 2022, 32 countries are competing for the coveted title, while their die-hard fans are all set to make every game a spectacle to watch. With the host country taking on Ecuador in the first match, we know we are up for an electrifying sporting fever. While the rolling ball, the penalty kicks and all the on-field drama are sure to make headlines, the new jerseys of the national teams also cut a striking image. And, speaking of uniforms and jerseys, let’s look at the two types of kits given to players.

What is the difference between a home kit and an away kit?

New iconic kits, replete with a new home shirt and an away shirt, are also among the major highlights of this 2022 FIFA World Cup season. The kit represents the country’s aim and gaming spirit while it also pays homage to certain significant cultural aspects and sportsmanship. The 2022 home and away kits are here and have some big players such as Nike, Adidas and Puma behind them.

The home kit is the jersey worn by a team when they play on their home turf while the opponent team wears their away kit as they are playing on a foreign turf. In the World Cup scenario, if the two teams playing have a similar colour scheme on their jerseys, then the home team (as designated by the FIFA fixtures) wears their home kit.

Whether it is the evergreen blue and white stripes of Argentina, sported by Lionel Messi, or The Netherlands’ home shirt with an abstract lion face as a nod to the country’s national animal, these 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys are here to create an impact and be etched in your memory for years to come. From being sustainable to being created with lightweight materials and advanced technology to supporting special causes and human rights, these new uniforms are effortlessly stylish while being purposeful.

Here are some of the most stylish new team jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar