Founder of Rose Room by Isha J on its FDCI India Couture Week 2023 debut

A modern brand with a vintage aesthetic is a rare find, which is why the Delhi-based label Rose Room by Isha J has left a mark. As the brand makes its debut at FDCI India Couture Week 2023, we talk to the brand’s founder Isha Jajodia about their collection, ‘Romantic Reverie’ and how she inculcates edginess and romanticism into her designs.

It’s the elegance of the French Riviera paired with the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Era that Isha Jajodia wants to capture in her collection, ‘Romantic Reverie’. The French coastline isn’t simply a place where the world’s rich and elite reside but a lifestyle of luxury, grandeur and sophistication. Champagne hues, sunset tones and a discreet sheen is translated into a collection of gowns, lehengas and dresses at the hands of Rose Room by Isha J. While the core of the collection is the reinterpretation of chikankari fabric, there is also the use of delicate laces and organza fabrics intertwine with pearls and crystals in the collection. More on this stunning collection and the excitement of the big couture debut.

Isha Jajodia talks about Rose Room’s debut at ICW and new collection:

Tell us about the excitement and mood as you debut at ICW 2023.

As I prepare to make my grand debut at FDCI India Couture Week 2023, the excitement and anticipation at Rose Room are palpable. This momentous occasion marks a defining moment for me, my family and our brand, as we step onto the prestigious runway to showcase our vision of elegance and sophistication. The mood in my atelier is electric as we put the final touches on my meticulously handcrafted outfits, ensuring that each piece reflects the epitome of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

From selecting the finest fabrics to delicately embellishing our creations, every step is taken with passion and dedication, as I aim to deliver an unforgettable experience on the runway. All our hearts are brimming with excitement, knowing that my designs will be seen and appreciated by fashion connoisseurs, industry experts, and enthusiasts alike. I look forward to presenting a collection that not only celebrates the essence of French elegance but also brings a touch of my unique vision to the forefront of haute couture.

What is the moodboard for ‘Romantic Reverie’ and what are its unique features?

‘Romantic Reverie’ is a mesmerising collection where every garment is a masterpiece, reflecting my passion for elegance, and creativity, and celebrating the uniqueness of women. We, as a brand, offer women a chance to explore their style and feel special in every way, making them the true stars of their romantic reveries. The unique fusion of French allure and ethereal charm makes this collection an enchanting journey into a world of beauty and sophistication.

Why the French Riviera? What particularly drew you to the French coastline?

The captivating charm of the French coastline, with its breathtaking vistas, elegant architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, resonates deeply with my brand’s vision of contemporary grace and feminine vitality. The French Riviera embodies a sense of timeless elegance, synonymous with sophistication and luxury. It is a place where modernity effortlessly blends with a rich history, making it a perfect muse for my design ethos.

The enduring charm of the Victorian era, with its emphasis on grace, femininity, and poise, serves as an integral element in our creations. In my quest to empower women with confidence and fierceness, each item of clothing is painstakingly crafted to radiate power and assurance. By infusing modern grace with a strong feminine aura, our designs celebrate the essence of modern womanhood. Just like the French Riviera, my collection exudes an air of effortless allure, where every piece is thoughtfully created to capture the essence of a woman’s inner strength and beauty. It is a celebration of femininity, embracing both the classic elegance of the past and the dynamic spirit of the present.

Tell us about the reconceptualisation of the chikankari weave for this collection.

In the creation of this collection, Rose Room embarked on a remarkable journey of reconceptualising the traditional chikankari weave. A notable highlight lies in the ingenious integration of Signature Rose Room elements, which elevate the designs to new heights of elegance and grace. Through skilful craftsmanship and artistic innovation, the designers at Rose Room have ingeniously combined various lace panels, crafting unique fabrics in-house. This seamless fusion of different lace types, alongside delicate chikankari and organza elements, yields exquisite textiles that serve as the canvas for our visionary designs. It is a celebration of creativity and vision, where traditional artistry and contemporary elements merge seamlessly, producing a collection that embodies the essence of modern femininity.

All Images: Courtesy Rose Room by Isha J.