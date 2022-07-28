4-year-old Sahib Singh shines as Burberry Children’s first Sikh model

Digital creator Sahib Singh recently made headlines for being the first to sport a patka (turban) in a campaign for Burberry Children. Clad in chic beige bear-print puffer jacket, wool-blend cardigan, and shorts, the four-year-old showcased the luxury brand’s back-to-school collection for Autumn-Winter 2022. Here’s all about it.

Furthering the cause of South Asian representation in an appropriation-ridden fashion industry, Burberry Children had four-year-old Sahib Singh take the stage for their Autumn-Winter 2022 collection. This makes him the first to wear a patka – an under-turban worn by children in the Sikh community before graduating to the larger pagri – in a campaign. A flurry of accolades through comments, tweets, and likes have flooded the iconic luxury brand’s social media pages since. We’re deep diving into what the collection was all about.

Sahib Singh sports Burberry’s signature teddy in new campaign

On the design front, Singh’s outfit included a V-neck cardigan silhouette in a wool blend with rib-knit trims and a warm funnel-neck puffer jacket with packaway hood. Both are pastel (beige) in shade and playfully designed with Burberry’s iconic Thomas Bear prints. Singh’s parents took to Instagram to say, “Bursting with pride for our little Singh! He had so much fun at this shoot and we really loved meeting everyone on set.”

They shared heart-warming glimpses of what went down in the shoot behind the scenes before adding, “The joy and pride I felt at the shoot was overwhelming. I couldn’t hold back the tears seeing Sahib recognised by this iconic brand. So grateful to them for pushing boundaries and always producing the best work.” Several influencers and eminent personalities have since lauded the milestone event, crediting the brand and Singh for taking a step towards better representation for the Sikh community and, by extension, South Asians.

Similar strides were made in 2013 when model Neelam Gill was cast as the brand’s first Indian model, walking for it in several shows since. Earlier this year, Avanti Nagrath was lauded for being the first Indian model to open a Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.

