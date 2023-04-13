Freedom Tree forays into fashion with their inaugural collection, Fiercely Feminine

Freedom Tree, the Mumbai-based Design and Colour Strategy Studio is foraying into the world of women’s fashion. The brand is launching a ‘Fiercely Feminine’ debut collection of bold, fresh, and free-spirited women’s clothing.

With summers knocking on our doors, all one need is the presence of some flowy silhouettes in our closets, right ladies? Having said that, the brand which was known for carving a niche in the sphere of home and design is all set to launch clothing and lifestyle products with the same ethos and joyful spirit. Yes, it is Freedom Tree, one brand that has the potential to make us feel at home wherever we go. The aim of the clothing line and lifestyle is to create new ways for our customers to enjoy Freedom Tree’s bold designs.

‘Fiercely Feminine’- A collection by Freedom Tree

Labeled as ‘fiercely feminine’ the inaugural women’s clothing launch is an ode to the woman on the move, at home, at work, and at play. The collection is bold, fresh, and free-spirited and includes over a dozen outfits including dresses, mix-match co-ord sets, and wraps. Furthermore, the inclusive colour palette is what mirrors the sun, courtesy of playful prints, breathable fabrics, and feminine silhouettes. In terms of the fabrics used in the collection, Freedom Tree’s designers have started with the basics – soft, feathery cotton satin, viscose, and modal – all of which have sustainable properties such as being bio-based, eco-friendly, and biodegradable.

Your summer wardrobes sure are in for a treat as Freedom Tree’s latest collection is here to compete with the bright and beaming energy of the summer sun. Each silhouette that makes up the collection was painstakingly developed and trialed, with different details and prints. Each item is easy-fit to and fresh, practical, and fun. Additionally, the printing process employed in the production is ‘small-batch’ and artisanal, which uses a hand-screen-printing process with hand-mixed colours. In addition to the above, apart from regular sizes Freedom Tree’s ‘Fiercely Feminine’ collection will be offered in body-positive sizes, going up to XXL.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy