From Kriti Sanon to Sakshi Sindwani, introducing Manish Malhotra’s new-age bride

After sustainability, inclusivity is fashion’s new buzzword. And we’re all on board as Manish Malhotra brings brides of all sizes, ages, and ethnicities together for his presentation at India Couture Week 2021. Leading the way is Bollywood star Kriti Sanon along with a host of models and influencers making waves.

Kickstarting India Couture Week 2021, Manish Malhotra showcased his enchanting collection titled Nooraniyat – The Bridal Edit collection. Celebrating individuality, the digital collection captured Malhotra’s signature opulence with styles and elements that are sure to please the new-age bride.

Hues of red dominated the collection with hints of peach, ivory, champagne, and gold. “My bridal edit is an amalgamation of moods and emotions of the brides, and over the years of creating their dream outfits and interacting with them. I inadvertently got drawn into those intriguing memories and decided to capture it all — from their enthusiasm and joy to the heartfelt and compassionate — there’s a myriad of emotions and sentiments that are so heart-warming yet unsettling before she turns the page onto her new chapter. There’s some surreal magic adoring every bit of their feelings, transmitting you into a world only known to a bride,” says the designer.

Known for bringing the glamour of Bollywood to his runways, Malhotra didn’t disappoint as Kriti Sanon looked resplendent in a scarlet lehenga with gold embroidery as she played peek-a-boo from the bathtub. We loved the Bengali bindis that she played the coy bride for the digital show at India Couture Week 2021.

The collection also saw fashion influencer and body positivity advocate Sakshi Sindwani who shared her experience ecstatically on Instagram saying, that it’s always been her dream to be represented in couture. The fashion film also showcases supermodel Noyonika Chatterjee play the part of an older bride getting ready for her big day with her daughter. The idea of a second marriage is fairly progressive and one to be applauded.

Brides grooving and moving to the tunes of Hari & Sukhmani with Manish Malhotra’s signature trails, sheer veils, and layering drapes made you want to get married or at least attend one. The sheer drama of trailing veils is one bridal trend we are looking to see more of in the coming season. Traditional embroideries like zardozi, badla, and sequins took form on modern silhouettes. The ornate bridal jewellery was designed by the designer in collaboration with heritage jeweller, Raniwala 1881. The sheer opulence and beauty of the collection is definitely a great start to the upcoming India Couture Week 2021.