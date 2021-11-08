From Mindy Kaling to Siddharth Malhotra: 20 looks that stole the show this Diwali 2021

Diwali – the festival of lights – is a week-long celebration of families and friends getting together to celebrate this auspicious day. Each year everyone brings out their best, colourful Indian outfits, setting fire to the stage wherever they go!

Designers rush to get celebrities into the hottest wear, each one looking decked up and stunning to celebrate this festival of love and joy. This year was no less, with several celebrities donning the most stylish looks.

Here are our top celebrity looks for Diwali this year!

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra looked dashing in Punit Balana‘s hand block printed Kurta. The striking gold hand block print against the navy blue did wonders for how Siddharth looked this Diwali. Paired with White Cowl pants, the look was complete, evidently showing stylist Akshay Tyagi’s and designer Punit Balana’s artistry!

Alia Bhatt

The already gorgeous Alia Bhatt looked absolutely amazing in a blue bandhani lehenga by Sabyasachi. The gold border against the electric blue stood out the most, along with her complementary earrings by none other than Sabyasachi. She looked ideal for Diwali, sparkling like never before!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur wore not just one but two outfits by Punit Balana this Diwali. A vibrant mustard-coloured bandhani lehenga and an embellished blouse completed her first look. Polki studs from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan & Jatin Chokshi complemented her ensemble. The second look consisted of a black organza silk saree with a zardozi border and paired with an embroidered zardozi blouse, keeping her look exquisite and sultry. Again she paired them with some pretty Polki earrings from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan & Jatin Chokshi.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal wore a lovely navy blue embroidered sherwani, pairing it with a silk kurta. Rounded out by vanilla pants, he looked incredibly dapper and ready to rock Diwali. Styled by Amandeep Kaur, the courtesy for all the pieces is designer Kunal Rawal.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling hosted a Phenomenal x Live Tinted Diwali Dinner, calling all the phenomenal Indian-origin creators and actresses to celebrate this auspicious festival. Everyone looked dazzling, from Liza Koshy and Richa Moorjani wearing Papa Don’t Preach to Poorna Jagannathan wearing Anita Dongre. Mindy Kaling wore an exquisite deep purple Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. It was amazing to see such remarkable women representing equally noteworthy Indian designers at an event of such calibre! As the festive season continued, Mindy Kaling looked breathtaking in a yellow ensemble from Papa Don’t Preach. Safe to say, she was radiating a glow in both her looks for Diwali!

Chrissy Teigen

Who said only Indians could dress up lavishly for the festival of lights? Chrissy Teigen was spotted wearing Papa Don’t Preach by Shubmika. Like Mrunal Thakur, she too wore two outfits, both sarees from Papa Don’t Preach. Her first saree was a purple embellished saree that the celebrity author pulled off flawlessly. Paired with a matching blouse and bright pink bag, John Legend accompanied her to the Diwali bash thrown by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Her second saree consisted of a net embroider and slit with tones of coral and lilac. Chrissy Teigen did justice to both the sarees, no doubt!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had several celebrations throughout the festival of Diwali. Enrobed in several outfits, her outfit for the Phenomenal x Livetinted Diwali Dinner hosted by Mindy Kaling was a standout. She represented designer Arpita Mehta splendidly, wearing their sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse. This light skirt and beautiful blouse were paired with a gorgeous necklace, making her look enchanting. Another outfit that was loved by all, especially her hubby Nick Jonas, for Lilly Singh’s Diwali party was her matching floral set from Sabyasachi. Paired with Sabyasachi jewellery and retro glasses, her outfit did scream vintage!

Nick Jonas

The couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali lavishly with multiple other celebrities, friends and family. He looked absolutely adorable, wearing his wife’s culture with pride in a matching kurta-pyjama set by renowned designer Sabyasachi. It was the perfect look to celebrate the auspicious festival of Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareen Kapoor Khan, popularly known as Bebo, has never disappointed us with her looks. This Diwali was no different either, with Bebo looking ready to kill the festive season with this look! For the first time, global sports brand Puma and British fashion house Liberty have collaborated to create streetwear with a luxe touch, celebrating women with its feminine aesthetic. Incorporating the PUMA x Liberty florals into this collection, Bebo carried off this look with elegance! Who would have thought that a bomber jacket paired with a lehenga would actually make for a complete festive look!

The Khurana Clan

Diwali being all about spending time with your family and loved ones, the Khurana Clan did it right! Enrobed in matching outfits, all of them looked killer in clothes by the designer Shantanu Nikhil. The men looked majestic, and the women looked elegant as ever! All-clad in royal blues and maroons, they looked like a picture-perfect family.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor’s clothing choice for this Diwali certainly reflects her charismatic personality. Manish Malhotra’s lime green saree with mirror work draped her like a dream. The look was perfectly tied with some jewellery, illuminating her look!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The married couple looked extremely royal, wearing similar clothing for this Diwali. Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning off-white chikan Anarkali from the works of Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla, fitting her lean figure almost seamlessly. Her hair in a sleek bun gave enough spotlight to this beautiful outfit. Anand Ahuja wore a simple yet elegant outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda

In outfits by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda looked striking. Shweta Bachchan wore a beautiful blouse with a lovely drape, with Navya Nanda wearing a fabulous lehenga. The exceptionally light-toned lehenga displayed her youthfulness to the fullest.

Bhumi Pednekar

From their Timelessness collection, Bhumi Pednekar donned a hand-embroidered corset set from Tarun Tahiliani. This structured yet delicate corset accompanied by a breathtaking drape skirt and cape made Bhumi Pednekar look impeccable in this set!

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor wore the work of distinguished designer Anita Dongre. The olive green ensemble with hints of pink was the perfect outfit for Diwali, making Karishma Kapoor look simple, sweet and stunning!

Katrina Kaif

Manish Malhotra’s Blush Chiffon Saree looked immaculate on Katrina Kaif. The white gold and goldwork saree was accompanied by a few dainty pieces of jewellery, giving a soft look to the stunner, Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan

Heart-throb Varun Dhawan looked fab this Diwali in this turquoise and gold embroidered kurta by Kunal Rawal. As stated rightly by Kunal Rawal, he looked chic in the kurta, vanilla pants and kolhapuris.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar has never been shy about his outfits. He is one of the few celebrities who can pull off the loudest and most unusual fits in this industry. The multi-hued kurta by Manish Malhotra looked eccentric on him, visibly showing off his personality as well!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Enrobed in an Ekaya Banaras saree, Jacqueline Fernandez looked astounding in this red number. Paired with the right jewellery and hair accessory, she definitely stole the heart of several people this festive season of Diwali. The work on this saree looks extremely fabulous!

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty wore Neetu Rohra, donning a beautiful pink cape set and matching it with her adorable daughter. With just the right amount of jewellery, the mother-daughter duo lit up a smile on everyone’s face this festival!

Hero Image: Courtesy Aparshakti Khurana Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra Instagram.

