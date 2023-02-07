OMG! Dramatic runway moments that got us gasping with surprise

Fashion weeks may come and go, but it is the drama that stays and slays. Gone are the days when one could walk in expecting just new styles and designs. It’s the era of drama and couturiers are here to deliver it on runways. Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen it all. From obscure paraphernalia to unique displays of design. Here are some of the most dramatic runway moments straight out of the recent Milan, Paris and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks.

The year 2022 was the year of inventions and unconventional sartorial surprises and it seems like 2023 is no less. After experts spray painted a dress ON the ramp, twins walked down the ramp, creative directors bid adieu and the Barbie core aesthetic had its moment, what else could one expect? But the drama does not end there.

The year 2023 started off on a fashionable note and is doing a fantastic job of establishing new grounds in the fashion space. Speaking of dramatic runway moments or stunts, we already have our favourites, don’t we? Obsessing over standalone moments at fashion weeks is what we fashionistas live for, and all the showcases up till now were nothing short of groundbreaking spectacles. I’m sure you all might’ve picked a list of your favourite and iconic moments by now, so let’s shift the lens a bit and list down a few stunts or moments that created drama on the runways up until now.

Dramatic runway moments to look out for

Schiaparelli’s controversial collection

Schiaparelli’s latest showcase at the Paris Fashion Week might’ve been a visual feast full of daunting details, but it was also prone to controversies. Right from the moment Kylie Jenner entered the room with a giant lion head on her dress, that’s when all the drama started to stir up. Well, I myself would be lying if I denied the fact that the sight of that lion didn’t have me question the brand’s morals. But it was only until Daniel Roseberry cleared the air by issuing a formal statement that those doubts turned into cheers within seconds. Roseberry’s faux-taxidermy concept stirred up loads of conversations and rightly so, but most importantly it’ll always be regarded as one of the most controversial and dramatic runway moments to date.

Doja Cat’s moustache stunt

Making heads turn is one quality that Doja Cat is well versed with and especially after her iconic presence at the Paris Fashion Week one just can’t help but obsess over the rapper’s unconventional sartorial picks. She sure took social media by surprise with her all-red Swarovski look, but it was the fake eyelash moment at the Viktor & Rolf show that stirred the drama. Doja Cat quite literally knows how to ‘man up’ as she pulled off a moustache and beard look made out of faux eyelashes. She didn’t just break stereotypes, but also the internet with her dramatic appearance. Speaking of the look, Doja Cat said that she was questioned about not having eyelashes during the Swarovski look, so she doubled up on them for her next appearance.

Viktor & Rolf’s upside-down showcase

Continuing the Viktor & Rolf supremacy it wasn’t just Doja Cat who dropped surprises, but the designer duo would definitely be the subject on the matter. Speaking of dramatic runway moments, the showcase quite literally took a 360-degree turn, courtesy of the upside-down designs strutting down the ramp. Call it a stunt, drama or surprise, whatever it may be the showcase was quite successful in keeping us hooked even to date.

Supermodel McMenamy’s dramatic tumble at Valentino

After several eye-catching shows, the Paris Haute Couture Week will always be of intrinsic value to the fashion space because of the sartorial excellence and the dramatic moments that stirred a lot of tea. Having said that, the Valentino show tops it all up. Supermodel Kristen McMenamy took a tumble on the runway due to the sky-high stilettos. After trying hard McMenamy took her shoes off and resumed her walk followed by the brand being slammed for showcasing ill-fitted shoes on the runway.

(di)vision’s unconventional vision

If the above lineup is not dramatic enough for you then we have (di)vision’s disaster-inspired show at the Copenhagen Fashion Week. From wine stains to draped tablecloths, the show was all about a dramatic disaster that took us a minute to register, but once it did it was worth going gaga over. ‘Dressed for disaster’ was a showcase that left an everlasting impact on the history of fashion.

Hero Image: Courtesy Viktorandrolf/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Kyliejenner/IG