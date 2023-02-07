Fusion outfits to wear on your next sundowner soiree!

Weddings are one excuse for us women to stock up on traditional attires and it seems like the heavy and over-the-top ensembles are being replaced by minimal and lightweight fusion wear sets, courtesy of their low-key yet classy appearance. From Indo-western Jumpsuits, asymmetrically hemmed dresses, draped sharara saris, and dhoti pants, to jacket gowns, all in trend right now, so let us help you pick your fusion ensemble for your next sundowner soiree.

Over-the-top and blingy sartorial preferences sure are every woman’s birthright, but with the fashion space taking a leap towards a much lighter scene it’s time to make way for lightweight fusion wear. The idea behind fusion wear is that it can be styled in multiple ways and is perfect for many types of occasions. A fusion outfit perfectly blends ethnic and contemporary design whether it’s through unique colour combinations, quirky necklines, or a variety of silhouette choices. Ethnic embroideries, such as phulkari and mirror work are taking fusion wear a notch higher alongside a modern twist that in turn helps you grab the spotlight. Having said that, it’s not just the fashion space that has taken a leap, the wedding scenario is also dissing the all-nighter trend and leaning towards sundowner soirees, so have a look at these fusion wear ensembles and choose the right one for your next ethnic soiree.

Some of the fusion wear ensembles you need to try out for your next sundowner soirée!

Shivan & Narresh:

Due to its drape and colour play, the wilding peri golden skein flute dress evokes a relaxing resort atmosphere. The dress is made entirely of silk satin and has a halter neck that is framed by the brand’s signature skein work and falls to a handkerchief hem. This versatile and easy-to-carry piece is ideal for a day at the beach as well as an elegant soirée ensemble.

Shop here

Masaba Gupta:

Fusion clothing is the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Masaba. The perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary designs makes it a go-to place to get your favourite fusion fits. The Knotted Front Asymmetrical Hem Skirt in this Periwinkle Embroidered Halter Bustier is sure to make you stand out at your next event!

Shop here

Hemant & Nandita:

If you’re in the mood for a ruffle moment yet want to keep it simple, this outfit is ideal for you. The off-shoulder with balloon sleeves crop top paired with the matching long skirt, with delicate floral detailing, makes this coord set all about elegance and will give you a classy yet minimal appearance.

Shop here

Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika :

Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika is the place to go for some unconventional and trendy ensembles. This ivory silk jumpsuit has cutouts and a delicate butterfly-winged neckline for a fun, quirky, and unconventional fusion look. With detailing of Hand embroidered doorways in neon pops of sequins, acrylics, and glass beads this outfit will make quite a few heads turn!

Shop here

Saaksha and Kinni:

From being super easy to carry to the vivid colour combinations, this Dual scratch and stripe print hand micro pleated saree dress from Saaksha and Kinni is just what your fusion wardrobe needs.

Shop here

The Little Black Bow:

This embroidery on a classic silhouette with a high leg slit blends indo-western styles perfectly. The elegant work and shimmering beads add charm to this outfit, which makes it both modern and minimal. This one encompasses everything classy and sassy.

Shop here

Mishru:

This organza Cosmic precious flowers sleeveless blazer, worn with a chanderi crop top and plain organza pants, is another excellent example of a minimalist look. The intricate detailing was the look’s highlight, making it a great choice for minimalism and certain to add some spark to your look!

Shop here

Nikita Mhaisalkar:

This kaftan can be worn for a variety of occasions with the same ease, including a casual holiday gathering or a fancy party. This kaftan is made of carpet-printed georgette and features gold baroque handwork details. It is cinched with a belt that matches, and it is ready to dress you up for your upcoming party.

Shop here

Prema By Manishii:

Hand-embroidered pant suits are being styled all over this wedding and festive season. For a chic and stylish look, the pantsuit is a wardrobe staple for many. With a diamante pattern with floral embroidery throughout this outfit, it can be styled for cocktails to formal events.

Shop here

Saundh:

An off-shoulder deep brown jumpsuit with jute lace straps and layered top featuring embroidered cotton and jute dori with delicate tassels along the top layer add a bohemian and fun vibe to your perfect sundowner outfit.

Shop here

Hero Image: Courtesy Thelittleblackbowofficial/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Saundh.in