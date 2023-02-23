Gaurav Gupta on showcasing his first show at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023

Joining the ranks of Rahul Mishra and Vaishali Shadangule, Gaurav Gupta showcased his latest collection ‘Shunya’ at the Paris Haute Couture Week this year, marking yet another successful episode of his intricate craft.

The year 2022 might have been a good one for Gaurav Gupta, but it seems like 2023 had plans to top it all up! There is no doubt in the fact that Indian couturiers are on a path to global domination, and Gaurav Gupta is another name carving a niche on the global stage. From shining at the Oscars to quite recently turning heads at the Grammy, Gaurav’s designs are on a spree to establish new grounds. Having said that, after Rahul Mishra and Vaishali Shadangule, it is Gaurav Gupta who joins the Haute Couture clan. His exemplary designs are no stranger to being aced by the Bollywood glitterati for quite a long now, and now the designer showcased his art at the prestigious Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Known for giving women their own Cinderella moments in those shimmery sequined and intricately crafted galactic gowns, Gupta’s latest collection titled ‘Shunya’ was yet another exemplary instance of his sartorial excellence. Furthermore, to dig deeper into his vision and experience at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023, we caught him candidly in an exclusive interaction highlighting the above.

Ace couturier Gaurav Gupta on his Paris Couture Week debut

Well, firstly congratulations on your first couture show in Paris. So tell us how it feels to be the third Indian designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week and how was the experience.

The experience has been so surreal and thrilling. It was an honour to showcase on the calendar for the first time at Haute Couture Week in Paris. My dream, which was 25 years in the making, finally came true and it was all magical.

What according to you was the highlight of this show?

I think it was the persistent hard work of my team which was the star highlight of the show which made this momentous occasion possible.

How did the inspiration for your collection “Shunya” inspired by the number zero come about?

For our first showcase on the official calendar, I wanted to delve deeper into the mindscape and come up with a concept which is subliminal in thought and original in form. I have always been fascinated with ancient Indian philosophies and sciences. In the past, I have explored the themes surrounding infinity but for this collection, the concept around Shunya took centre stage.

Since your designs have been worn by celebrated artists like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, so tell us how was it styling them. Are there any key differences or similarities that you could spot between Bollywood and Hollywood celebs?

It has been a beautiful process to collaborate with celebrities and culturalists. When we collaborate with global personalities like Cardi B, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, and Megan Thee Stallion, it’s always a wonderful in-depth process with our agency Maison Bose headed by Hema Bose. For eg in Cardi’s case, her stylist Kollin Carter was present for our show at Haute Couture Week in Paris and had immediately locked in the look and was clear on what he wanted. We discussed the look and worked out the details to ensure it fit Cardi’s personality and body type. For Lizzo, it was a big moment for her own documentary “About Damn Time” and it was the main poster of the documentary for HBO Max we wanted to create something larger than befitting her personality but at the same time something which is elegant couture. But the main difference between the stylists is that with the international stylists, there is a system and method which is put into place where they have experimented a lot more over time and understood what a particular personality stands for in style. They will push the boundaries from one look to the other for a particular occasion. All this has started for a while in Bollywood as well but there’s a long way to go here.

What is your plan for the future and how do you intend to expand on your vision in 2023?

The brand had a fantastic last year wherein we successfully collaborated with some of the globally renowned cultural catalysts for iconic red carpet events and other significant moments. Currently, global expansion is the direction that the brand is focusing on not only through celebrities or shows but also through a robust distribution and retail plan.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Gaurav Gupta.