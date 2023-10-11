Geisha Designs showcases the radiance of crystals at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week 2023

Paras and Shalini of Geisha Designs, one duo that is well versed in romanticising couture is back at creating magic at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI with their latest collection, ‘Profusion: Evening Occasion Wear’.

If someone decides to shift from a field like medicine and forays into the fashion sector you know that person is creative at heart. If this tale sounds familiar that’s because it is! Yes, we are referring to Shalini Jaikaria, one half of Geisha Designs, a label kickstarted by Shalini and Paras Bairoliya more than two decades ago. Since its inception, Geisha Designs has tended to reinstate and keep the romance in designs alive using fine craftsmanship and other intricate details. After years and years of dropping gorgeous silhouettes in our wedding wardrobes, the duo is back with yet another season of Lakmé Fashion Week with their latest showcase ‘Profusion: Evening Occasion Wear’. “Our latest collection at Lakmé Fashion Week is a captivating cocktail evening wear collection that draws inspiration from the enchanting textures and myriad colours of crystallised stones. The mood board for this collection is heavily influenced by the radiant and contrasting colours of crystals. Crystals serve as a profound source of inspiration, blending contrasting shades in perfect harmony to create a mesmerising and visually pleasing symphony” says the duo.

In conversation with the creatives behind Geisha Designs

Evolution is what lies at the core of the fashion scene, one moment we are following the GenZ trends and the other moment we are crawling back to the 90s. So, keeping up with change may come as a challenge for many, but Geisha Designs knows how to stand the test of time. “Staying relevant in the ever-changing fashion industry is a constant challenge. At Geisha Designs, we maintain our relevance by combining timeless elegance with a modern twist. We believe in creating designs that are not solely driven by trends but also resonate with our clientele’s desires for sophistication and beauty. We strive to strike a balance between innovation and classic elements in our collections. This approach allows us to remain contemporary while preserving the timeless appeal of our designs”

Paras and Shalini’s design ethos focuses on the modern-day bride while staying in touch with vintage Indian aesthetics and when asked about their idea of fashion the duo said “Our idea of fashion and couture is centred around crafting designs for a city-bred girl who embodies elegance, femininity, and romance. We believe that fashion should be an expression of one’s personality and emotions. In our designs, we incorporate this philosophy by creating modern reinterpretations of traditional drapes, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless elegance of the sari. Fashion, to us, is not just clothing but a celebration of the ever-changing and vibrant tapestry of life”.

The Indian fashion scene is surging towards the limelight on the global stage, courtesy of homegrown labels like Geisha Designs who are taking weaves to the global audience. “Indian fashion has made significant strides on the global stage in recent years. It has gained recognition for its unique blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetics. Indian designers are now being sought after internationally, and Indian fashion is being showcased on prestigious platforms worldwide. With the fusion of traditional techniques and modern sensibilities, Indian fashion has carved a distinctive niche for itself. It continues to evolve and contribute creatively to the global fashion landscape, showcasing the diversity and richness of India’s design heritage” adds the duo.

Paras and Shalini have been creating magic with fabrics for a while now and their combined urge to innovate and create some of the best pieces is what gives them this stature today. Talking about the same the two add “Being a duo in the fashion industry has its unique advantages. One of the best parts is the synergy that comes from combining our individual strengths, perspectives, and creative talents. Together we bring a more balanced and well-rounded approach to design. Collaborative efforts often lead to innovative ideas and successful collections. Moreover, having a partner provides emotional support and shared responsibility, making the journey in the fashion industry more fulfilling and sustainable. We believe that our partnership has been instrumental in the success of Geisha Designs and its continued growth”.

Key looks from Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini’s show at LFW:

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Geisha Designs.